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Rutland homeowner cuts down trees over concerns about homeless activity

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted September 1, 2026 12:16 am
2 min read
Some of the items Kris has found in his yard . View image in full screen
Some of the items Kris has found in his yard . Kris Hyam
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A Rutland homeowner says he has removed trees and other vegetation from his property in an effort to discourage people from using his yard as a place to hide, store belongings and use drugs.

Kris Hyam says he regularly found items including clothing, tin foil, glass and drug paraphernalia on his property.

“Having someone in your yard who is not invited is extremely aggravating. It feels like a violation,” Hyam said.

Kris and his family worked over three weekend to trim and cut down the trees on his frotn yard View image in full screen
Kris and his family worked over three weekend to trim and cut down the trees on his frotn yard. Kris Hyam

Hyam decided to remove much of the privacy around his front yard. He says the work took three full weekends and cost about $600 for a roll-off bin, including delivery, pickup and disposal.

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“The goal was to get rid of all privacy in the front yard,” he said.

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Hyam says people experiencing homelessness had been leaving belongings on his property, along with needles and used crack pipes.

He believes the location of his home contributes to the activity, pointing to nearby Lions Park and a welfare office.

“They are constantly being fed at the park every day. And there is a welfare office a football throw from my house,” Hyam said.

But organizations serving people experiencing homelessness say there are alternatives for people who need somewhere to keep their belongings.

Samuel Bradbury, a staff member at Metro Central, says the organization offers 24-hour storage, allowing people experiencing housing insecurity to safely leave their belongings overnight and retrieve them the following day.

“They will know it will be OK, we also have a long term storage that is 20$ a month. The daily storage is free,” Bradbury said.

Some of the items Kris has found in his yard View image in full screen
Some of the items Kris has found in his yard. Kris Hyam

Hyam says he believes removing the trees has made a difference.

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“We think it has helped. We have noticed that homeless people seem to walk past our house now,” he said.

Still, Hyam says the situation has left him considering leaving the neighbourhood.

“I can’t keep living like this. I don’t want to keep raising my daughter around this,” he said.

His hope, he says, is to eventually move somewhere he considers safer and more welcoming for his family.

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