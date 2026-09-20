Road closure detours for hockey fans heading to Saddledome Farewell season

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Fans heading to the Saddledome for the facility’s final hockey season are being advised to plan ahead their route due to road closures.

On Friday, the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation released the list of current and upcoming road closures scheduled until mid-November.

From mid-September to early October, 6th Street will be closed south of 12 Avenue S.E. Later in October it will be closed between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue. This will include lane reductions at intersections.

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Until October 2nd, 14 Avenue S.E. sidewalks will be closed. There will also be intermittent lane restrictions on Northbound Macleod Trail between 18 Avenue and 12 Avenue S.E.

Into mid-November, there will be periodic street and sidewalk closures on 5A Street S.E.

However, fans heading to the district won’t miss out on planned events.

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“There will always be a way into the C+E, to the Saddledome, to BMO Centre,” said Emma Stevens, Director of Communications and External Relations at the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation. “Whether that’s by train by car, by bike, by foot, there will always be a good option to get in.”