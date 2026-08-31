Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Edmonton looking to improve snow and ice clearing policy

By Joel Gotlib Global News
Posted August 31, 2026 7:41 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton looking to improve snow and ice clearing policy'
Edmonton looking to improve snow and ice clearing policy
It may be summer but winter is on the agenda at City Hall, where council is looking at improving its snow and ice clearing policy. Joel Gotlib reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton’s snow and ice clearing policy was front and centre at the Community and Public Services Committee meeting on Monday.

After receiving massive amounts of snow last winter, the policy is being updated to take accessibility into account when clearing snow and ice from city streets and pathways.

“I think the main takeaways in that service package is that you’re gonna see improvements in every aspect of what we’re doing,” Edmonton Mayor Andrew Knack said.

Among the improvements being proposed is moving residential blading to a monthly basis, if needed.

“Overall, it’s just the optimization of what we do currently,” said Valerie Dacyk, the general supervisor of Edmonton’s snow and ice control program.

“We’ve been working with our fleet counterparts to make sure that the equipment that we need is up and available and where we need it when the snow falls.”

Story continues below advertisement

Knack praised the overall plan improvements.

“(They) would allow for speedier snow clearing on even the Priority 1 and 2 roads and active pathways, so it helps with accessibility, it helps with just the movement of people throughout our city and the safety of people throughout our city.”

While it has been discussed, there are no plans currently to re-introduce the effective but controversial calcium chloride chemical solution.

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton considering the return of calcium chloride on winter roads'
City of Edmonton considering the return of calcium chloride on winter roads

The anti-icing agent was used on arterial and collector roads during a pilot project in 2017 and 2018, but stopped using the de-icing agent in 2019 after increased concerns about damage to vehicles, concrete and infrastructure.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The solution was applied in a thin layer once per snowfall and designed to prevent snow from sticking to the pavement.

Story continues below advertisement

It has a lower freezing point than sodium chloride — salt — making it easier for crews to remove snow from roads.

“When it was tested, it did actually make our streets safer — there was clear data that showed that,” Knack said. “But we’ve also heard overwhelmingly from Edmontonians, time and time again — they don’t want this.”

While the province has been using calcium chloride on Anthony Henday Drive for years, the ring road is often dry because high vehicle speeds blow snow off the road — whereas lower speeds on city streets can lead to wet accumulation of calcium chloride on vehicles, which then creep into vehicle parts.

Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton previewing upcoming changes to snow and ice plan'
City of Edmonton previewing upcoming changes to snow and ice plan

Edmontonian and chemical engineer Arthur Potts addressed the committee, expressing his opposition to calcium chloride. He argued the chemical stays wet for an extended period of time and leads to corrosion on vehicles and roads.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think they’re going in the right direction,” Potts said said of not re-introducing the solution. “I think more plowing and they’re looking at other options on an ongoing basis are the way to go.

“We’ve proven already in the past that calcium chloride isn’t the right approach in our city.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "We've proven already in the past that calcium chloride isn't the right approach in our city."

The city is looking to have more snow removal machinery deployed.

“We are asking for increased equipment for both roadways and active pathways, as well as a variety of different equipment specializing in catch basin removal or road grating,” Dacyk  said.

“There’s a variety of different asks in there.”

Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "There's a variety of different asks in there."

Edmonton’s mayor wants council to debate it sooner rather than later.

“It’s gonna help on our roads, it’s gonna help on our active pathways, it’s going to help with accessibility. I’d rather get that work started now,” Knack said.

The mayor has requested the report to be discussed by council right after Labour Day, so changes to improve snow and ice clearing could potentially take effect in January 2027 instead of 2028.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices