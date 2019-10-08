Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Environment

In 7-6 vote, Edmonton council decides calcium chloride will not be used this winter

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted October 8, 2019 5:20 pm
Edmonton council says calcium chloride program likely to be put on hold
Oct. 1: With winter just around the corner, city council is debating whether or not to renew the city's controversial calcium chloride de-icing program. But as Julia Wong explains, the final decision was put off again on Tuesday.

After weeks of delay, Edmonton city councillors finally decided calcium chloride will not be used on city roads this winter.

Councillors debated the motion and amended the wording again — in the end deciding, in a close 7-6 vote, to pause the program and not use the anti-icing brine on Edmonton streets this winter season.

READ MORE: Edmonton councillors can’t make decision on ‘salty’ calcium chloride issue

The controversial substance has been a hot topic of conversation since the two-year pilot began in Edmonton.

The solution was used on local roads just twice last year as part of a pilot — far less than the year before.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Lawsuit filed against City of Edmonton over its use of calcium chloride

City administration recommended calcium chloride continue to be used this winter, however, councillors debated concerns with public trust being eroded on this particular issue. Concerns were raised about the potential negative impacts on vehicles, roads and other infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Global News reported about a memo that failed to reach councillors showing the damage calcium chloride could cause to asphalt and concrete.

Last month, Global News uncovered lab data showing calcium chloride, and its corrosion inhibitor, exceeded stormwater and combined sewer bylaws set by the city. The information, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, raised questions about possible environmental impacts.

Test reveals calcium chloride exceeds Edmonton bylaws; councillors not briefed
Test reveals calcium chloride exceeds Edmonton bylaws; councillors not briefed

READ MORE: Final decision on Edmonton’s calcium chloride program expected Tuesday after 2 weeks of delays

Councillors were widely expected to decide last Tuesday whether to use the anti-icing agent again this winter. But a mis-vote led to the issue being pushed again to Oct. 8.

Council had voted seven to six in favour of stopping calcium chloride use for the 2019-2020 season and asking for a report from administration next summer about how to achieve bare pavement without using the controversial solution.

Councillors Banga, Dziadyk, McKeen, Esslinger, Cartmell, Paquette and Knack voted to discontinue the solution’s use last week.

Story continues below advertisement

The methods that would instead be used on city streets this winter would include salt, sand, plowing and grading.

City administration previously estimated it would cost an additional $37 million to use plows to get to bare pavement.

— With files from Global’s Julia Wong

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Edmonton TrafficEdmonton city councilSnow RemovalEdmonton winterCalcium Chlorideanti-icingedmonton winter drivingbare pavement
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.