In 7-6 vote, Edmonton council decides calcium chloride will not be used this winter

After weeks of delay, Edmonton city councillors finally decided calcium chloride will not be used on city roads this winter.

Councillors debated the motion and amended the wording again — in the end deciding, in a close 7-6 vote, to pause the program and not use the anti-icing brine on Edmonton streets this winter season.

The controversial substance has been a hot topic of conversation since the two-year pilot began in Edmonton.

The solution was used on local roads just twice last year as part of a pilot — far less than the year before.

City administration recommended calcium chloride continue to be used this winter, however, councillors debated concerns with public trust being eroded on this particular issue. Concerns were raised about the potential negative impacts on vehicles, roads and other infrastructure.

Earlier this year, Global News reported about a memo that failed to reach councillors showing the damage calcium chloride could cause to asphalt and concrete.

Last month, Global News uncovered lab data showing calcium chloride, and its corrosion inhibitor, exceeded stormwater and combined sewer bylaws set by the city. The information, obtained through a Freedom of Information request, raised questions about possible environmental impacts.

Councillors were widely expected to decide last Tuesday whether to use the anti-icing agent again this winter. But a mis-vote led to the issue being pushed again to Oct. 8.

Council had voted seven to six in favour of stopping calcium chloride use for the 2019-2020 season and asking for a report from administration next summer about how to achieve bare pavement without using the controversial solution.

Councillors Banga, Dziadyk, McKeen, Esslinger, Cartmell, Paquette and Knack voted to discontinue the solution’s use last week.

The methods that would instead be used on city streets this winter would include salt, sand, plowing and grading.

City administration previously estimated it would cost an additional $37 million to use plows to get to bare pavement.

— With files from Global’s Julia Wong