Seventh B.C. Conservative quits caucus, says she’s lost confidence in Findlay

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Conservative MLA A’a:liya Warbus, one of the Opposition’s most prominent legislators, has joined the exodus from the party’s caucus, saying she has lost confidence in it under new leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay.

Warbus said in a statement on Monday morning she would sit as an Independent, becoming the seventh Conservative MLA to quit the caucus this month, including five last week.

The Indigenous MLA and former House leader cited the cancellation of a caucus meeting she said had been called for Monday in light of a “reasonable cause for concern” about last week’s “implosion.”

“The decision to postpone today’s caucus meeting for a month reflects the lack of value being placed on caucus members and their opinions,” she said in her statement.

“It is one thing to ask for people’s trust, and quite another to blindfold someone and expect faith alone to substitute for transparency and accountability.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Chilliwack-Cultus Lake MLA also said she was concerned about the circumstances surrounding the resignation from the legislature of Reann Gasper to make way for Findlay to stand in a byelection.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Findlay, who was narrowly elected party leader on May 30 but does not have a seat in the legislature, had said last week that suggestions a leaked audio recording showed she illegally offered jobs to MLAs, in exchange for resigning so she could stand in a byelection, were “preposterous.”

2:45 Byelection called for Abbotsford-Mission riding after Reann Gasper resignation

Gasper has taken a paid position as Findlay’s deputy chief of staff. RCMP said they were aware of the purported recording of Findlay addressing Conservative legislators, but “does not confirm or deny any investigation, or the identity of any person who may be subject to an investigation, until such time as charges have been laid.”

The party has been in a state of upheaval over the ideological direction and strategies of the party under Findlay since Peter Milobar quit on Aug. 14, saying they had a lack of “ideological alignment.”

Story continues below advertisement

Findlay, who has said she will focus on “faith, family and freedom,” has since suffered the losses of Ian Paton, Rosalyn Bird, Teresa Wat, Brennan Day and Bruce Banman.

Neither Warbus nor Findlay immediately responded to requests for comment.

Warbus said in her statement that there had been a “critical breakdown” of communication under Findlay.

“Caucus members have learned of hirings, firings, critic appointments, and leadership positions through any and all channels including social media before being informed by leadership,” she said.

She said it was not just MLAs leaving, but “critical and talented members of our riding associations and staff that we rely on.”

Paton and Milobar have said they will form an alternative party.

Banman rallied other Conservatives to join him as an Independent on Thursday “regardless of political affiliation.” He said many have told him Findlay is “unelectable,” and that under her another election win by the NDP was increasingly likely.