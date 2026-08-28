Zebra mussels found during inspection of boat in Saskatchewan provincial park

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The province of Saskatchewan is reminding watercraft owners to do their part in protecting waterways from invasive species after a routine inspection found zebra mussels on a boat at Blackstrap Provincial Park.

Officials said the boat had recently been in Lake Ontario.

Conservation officers worked with the Ministry of Environment to implement a quarantine order before the boat entered a Saskatchewan waterway, a government news release said.

Officials said the boat was decontaminated and put under an additional 30-day quarantine.

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The boat owner, an Ontario resident, was also charged with transporting a prohibited species, the release said.

“Watercraft inspections are critical to ensuring Saskatchewan’s waterways are protected from the spread of aquatic invasive species,” Environment Minister Darlene Rowden said in the release. “This incident highlights the importance of following responsible boating practices, including stopping at inspection stations, understanding provincial regulatory requirements and using the Clean, Drain and Dry guidelines.”

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Zebra mussels and other invasive aquatic species are commonly transported on watercraft and other equipment. Zebra mussels were first found in Lake Ontario in the late 1980s. Once zebra mussels contaminate a body of water, they are virtually impossible to get rid of, officials said.

“Watercraft inspections are not just a regulatory requirement; they are one of the most effective tools we have for stopping aquatic invasive species from entering and damaging Saskatchewan’s waterways,” Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said.

Conservation officers will continue to perform inspections throughout the summer and early fall, the government said. Anyone transporting a watercraft must stop at open inspection stations.