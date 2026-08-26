Als head to Winnipeg riding seven-game win streak

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Quarterback Davis Alexander and the Montreal Alouettes are on quite a roll.

Leage-leading Montreal (9-1) visits the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5-5) on Friday night having won seven straight games. The Alouettes are 3-1 both on the road and versus West Division rivals this season, their lone loss being a 32-29 decision to the Edmonton Elks on June 20.

That stands as Alexander’s only loss in 21 career CFL regular-season starts.

Injuries limited Alexander to just seven regular-season starts last season but the 27-year-old is poised to make his 11th consecutive start in 2026. He leads the CFL passing yards (3,400) and completion percentage (73.3) with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions.

Alexander also leads the league in 30-plus yard completions (26), passer rating (124.5) and wins by a starter (nine). But he’s by no means a one-man show.

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Canadian Tyson Philpot (83 catches, 1,229 yards, nine TDs — all league highs) and Tyler Snead (58 receptions, 982 yards, six TDs) are first and second, respectively, in CFL receiving. And Travis Theis (788 yards, 6.6-yard average seven TDs) stands third among league rushers.

Montreal leads the CFL in offensive points per game (34.6), offensive TDs (39), net offence (454.3) and rushing (118.8 yards per game) and second in passing (343.8). The Alouettes have also allowed a CFL-low eight sacks.

They’ve scored 23 touchdowns in 61 possessions (37.7 per cent) over the last five games and are averaging 42.7 points in their last three contests.

Alexander, who has never started against Winnipeg, has 10 total touchdowns over his last three contests (nine TD passes, one rushing). Philpot has five in his last two games.

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Winnipeg counters with the CFL’s top-ranked pass defence (268.8 yards per game). But the Bombers are allowing a league-worst 127.9 rushing yards per game.

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A solid Winnipeg ground game could certainly help the defence out, and Brady Oliveira is the CFL’s rushing leader with 850 yards (6.1-yard average, four TDs). But the Bombers remain ranked fifth overall in rushing (100.2 yards per game), stand seventh in passing (263.4) and are tied with Ottawa with a league-low 12 TD strikes.

The Bombers have also allowed 23 sacks on the season, second-most in the CFL. And Montreal’s defence is allowing a league-low 25.1 offensive points per game and is ranked second in fewest offensive yards allowed (363.6).

Montreal is tied with Calgary for most defensive return TDs (three) and leads in both fumbles forced (11) and fumble recoveries (10).

Winnipeg is 4-1 versus East Division competition however faces Montreal for the first time this year. The Bombers come in having won 12 of the previous 16 matchups between the two teams, including both last season, but are just 2-4 at home in 2026.

Pick: Montreal.

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Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Calgary Stampeders (Saturday afternoon)

At Calgary, the Stampeders (4-6) could have quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (head) and running back Dedrick Mills (head) back after both were hurt in the club’s 30-26 loss to B.C. on Aug. 13. Adams leads the CFL in TD passes (22) and is 8-4 all-time versus the Ticats. Head coach/GM Dave Dickenson is a win shy of 100 for his coaching career. With Harrison Frost (back) still being limited in practice, all signs point to Canadian Tre Ford starting again for Hamilton (4-7). He threw for 356 yards last week versus Toronto with Keric Wheatfall (three catches, 124 yards) and Kiondre Smith (six catches, 111 yards) his favourite two targets.

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Pick: Calgary.

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Toronto Argonauts vs Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday night)

At Regina, Toronto (5-5) looks for a second win at Mosaic Stadium following a 40-34 decision June 26. Chad Kelly threw three TD passes and ran for another in last week’s 39-20 home win over Hamilton. The Argos also rushed for a season-high 145 yards, improving to 4-0 when running for 100 or more yards. Saskatchewan (6-4) has dropped two straight, including last week’s 30-16 loss to B.C. Veteran Trevor Harris had 356 yards passing and a TD but also threw two interceptions. The 2025 Grey Cup MVP has thrown four interceptions against two touchdowns in the last two defeats.

Pick: Saskatchewan.

B.C. Lions vs Ottawa Redblacks (Sunday night)

At Ottawa, B.C. (5-5) has won four straight and climbed back into playoff contention in the West Division. Nathan Rourke, 3-2 versus Ottawa, has thrown for 1,026 yards and six TDs in his past three games. Zander Horvath has scored a CFL-high 12 TDs (nine rushing, three receiving) with seven coming in his last four contests. It’s been a struggle this season for the Redblacks (0-10) but Canadian Keelan White has six or more catches in each of his past five games while Greg Bell averaged 6.9 yards per carry (55 yards, eight attempts) in last week’s 46-16 loss to Montreal.

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Pick: B.C.

Last week: 2-2.

Overall: 28-18.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2026.