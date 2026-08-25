Perez Hilton’s brother-in-law shares health update amid hospitalization

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Perez Hilton’s brother-in-law is sharing an update on the celebrity gossip blogger’s health, three weeks after a concerning TikTok livestream, in which he appeared to harm himself.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office previously told Global News that Hilton was hospitalized on Aug. 4 and was receiving “medical attention.”

In an interview recorded on Sunday for the Perez Hilton Podcast co-hosted by Chris Booker, Hilton’s brother-in-law Tom said, “up until 48 hours or so ago from this recording, he was being treated for physical issues.”

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Tom, who is married to Hilton’s sister, Barbara Lavandeira, said Hilton suffered broken bones the night of the incident due to “a couple of falls that happened during this process.”

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“So, we are now just transitioning into the mental side of things,” Tom shared. “Although, of course, while he’s in the hospital, while he’s being treated for his physical ailments, psychiatrists come in and check in and see how he’s doing and make sure he’s not looking to harm himself.”

Tom said the “actual healing, or digging into what caused this mental break,” has not been discovered.

“I don’t know if it will ever be,” Tom said.

When Tom was asked if Hilton, 48, who was born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., remembers the incident, his brother-in-law said he doesn’t “want to trigger any anxiety” for Hilton.

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“I wanted him to really focus on his physical ailments,” he added. “I don’t know how much he really does recall or doesn’t recall.”

On Aug. 8, Hilton’s family said he was in “serious but stable” condition at a Florida hospital.

In a message posted to Hilton’s website, his team and family said they wanted to address “many false and inaccurate reports circulating in the media regarding Perez and the circumstances surrounding this situation.”

“We want to confirm that Perez remains hospitalized under Florida’s Baker Act. His communication has been extremely limited and confined to immediate family, medical providers, and others directly involved in his care. He has not communicated with the media or issued any public statements,” the post said.

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Florida’s Baker Act is a state law that allows authorities to hold someone involuntarily for a period of time if they pose a threat of harm to themselves or others.

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His team said the only statements regarding Hilton that should be considered credible and authorized are those directly published to his website, PerezHilton.com.

“His treatment and recovery will be a long process. We are grateful that Perez was able to spend time with his mother and sister yesterday,” the statement added.

“As our family remains focused on Perez’s treatment and recovery, we also need the space and privacy to care for everyone affected by this situation. There is absolutely no reason for members of the media or the public to remain outside the family’s home. We again respectfully ask members of the media to leave the home and surrounding area, stop following family members, and cease photographing Perez’s children.”

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His family said Hilton’s children “remain safe and are being cared for by immediate family.”

“Please allow them and the rest of the family the peace and privacy they desperately need during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for your continued support, compassion, and understanding,” the statement concluded.

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A U.S. spokesperson for TikTok told Global News that the livestream was flagged and routed to the content moderation team for review within minutes.

The spokesperson said Hilton’s social media account has been banned from the platform following the livestream because content of this nature violates TikTok’s community guidelines.

The spokesperson also noted that TikTok alerted law enforcement to help get Hilton support.

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If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.



Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.