1 dead following Winnipeg house fire, foul play not suspected

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One person has died following a fire at a home in Winnipeg on Monday, paramedics say.

Emergency services were called to a single-family home in the 1000 block of Fleet Avenue around 10:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire.

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Crews arrived on scene to find smoke coming from the house, the service said in a news release.

Firefighters launched an interior fire attack, declaring the fire under control at 10:47 a.m.

One person was found inside the home and was pronounced dead on scene.

Officials said the fire remains under investigation but it is believed to be accidental.