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Fire

Video shows rapid night growth of Bald Range fire near Summerland

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 8, 2026 6:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Video of Bald Range fire shows rapid fire growth'
Video of Bald Range fire shows rapid fire growth
This unedited video shows just how quickly the Bald Range wildfire near Summerland grew on Friday night. Global News captured the fire burning on the hillside.
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Global News cameras captured the growth of the Bald Range wildfire near Summerland on Friday night.

The fire, which sparked around 5:30 p.m., grew so fast that homes were destroyed and the fast-moving flames trapped people.

“Through the night, first responders, wildfire crews, search and rescue teams, RCMP, local community members, government leaders, volunteers, and emergency officials worked tirelessly,” B.C. Premier David Eby said on Saturday.

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“The stories that are starting to come out are heroic. Many people put themselves at risk to save others. We thank them for their courage and for their commitment. Right now our full focus is saving lives and supporting rescue efforts.”

The video above is not edited, nor sped up.

It shows how quickly the fire grew in only 45 seconds.

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The Bald Range fire is now 10,340.7 hectares as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.

 

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