Video shows rapid night growth of Bald Range fire near Summerland

Send this page to someone via email

Global News cameras captured the growth of the Bald Range wildfire near Summerland on Friday night.

The fire, which sparked around 5:30 p.m., grew so fast that homes were destroyed and the fast-moving flames trapped people.

“Through the night, first responders, wildfire crews, search and rescue teams, RCMP, local community members, government leaders, volunteers, and emergency officials worked tirelessly,” B.C. Premier David Eby said on Saturday.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“The stories that are starting to come out are heroic. Many people put themselves at risk to save others. We thank them for their courage and for their commitment. Right now our full focus is saving lives and supporting rescue efforts.”

The video above is not edited, nor sped up.

It shows how quickly the fire grew in only 45 seconds.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bald Range fire is now 10,340.7 hectares as of 3 p.m. on Saturday.