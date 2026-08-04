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Fire

Thousands remain under evacuation order due to wildfire on west side of Okanagan Lake

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2026 4:56 pm
1 min read
A helicopter conducting night operations prepares to drop water on the Quilpituk Creek wildfire burning on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., on Aug. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A helicopter conducting night operations prepares to drop water on the Quilpituk Creek wildfire burning on the west side of Okanagan Lake near Fintry, B.C., on Aug. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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Thousands of residents remain under an evacuation order on Tuesday in the Central Okanagan due to the Quilpituk Creek Wildfire.

The evacuation orders are for 2,223 properties and the evacuation alert is for 425 properties.

Those under evacuation order must stay out of the evacuation zone due to the wildfire danger. Those under evacuation alert should get ready to leave at a moment’s notice should conditions change.

The B.C. Wildfire Service lists the Quilpituk Creek wildfire at 742 hectares and it remains out of control.

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It is burning north of Kelowna along Westside Road, which remains closed north at Caesars Landing.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the Quilpituk Creek wildfire experienced significant growth on Monday, but it is growing up the slope and away from community areas.

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Structure protection crews, along with fire department crews, worked throughout the night, the wildfire service said.

Structure protection and structural defence continued to be on-site on Tuesday, extinguishing hotspots along the community of Lacasa.

Crews have also established a 10-foot edge on the fire perimeter and continue to establish hoselay for water delivery to the fire’s edge and conducting danger tree assessments and falling.

BC Hydro says about 1,500 customers are without power in the area due to the fire.

Group lodging is available at Royal LePage Place Arena (2760 Cameron Road, West Kelowna) for all evacuees. The site is equipped with sleeping cots, washroom facilities, snacks, water and first aid. Security patrolled parking is on site.

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