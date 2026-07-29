New York is trying to lure Canadian tourists back. Will it work?

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11 comments

  1. Anonymous
    July 29, 2026 at 4:26 pm

    The New York mayor is a jihadi Trojan Horse and needs to get Charlie Kirk’ed. Hopefully the CIA or Mossad takes care of him soon.

  2. Yes
    July 29, 2026 at 4:23 pm

    “Eliminate TRUMP & maybe some will return! Maybe!!”

    I bet that’s exactly what ppl think of Mamdani, or even Carney, too.

    You are merely fueling a deadly fire. Is the world not quite divisive enough for you at the moment?

    Do you really want more? Do you want more violence and more human rights abuses? Do you want it on your doorstep?

    If not, maybe it is time for you, and everyone, to take some time for self-reflection. Do any of us want to be in the world that is being created daily before our eyes?

    Everything about our modern society has denigrated into a big ‘DaVinci Middle Finger’ painting where no matter the angle, all anyone can see is a big fu** you.

    When a politician you do not like is elected to office, is it responsible to act, not only so offended and victimized as some do today, which is on another level, but; do you feel like maybe being mean to your opponent is perhaps doing nothing more than giving license to your opponent to do the same to you?

    In a nutshell, that is literally how the vast majority of fights that ever happened are started. The parties are rarely without fault on both sides.

    In the intensity that is human history, we have generally deemed the one who threw the first punch (stone) to be the guilty party. It is imperfect as some might agree when considering situations of intolerable injustices.

    Many of today’s youth and Liberal supporters believe that the Charter stops any chances of there ever being a conscription in Canada again –

    I will highlight a government police action that took place in Ottawa in 2022 when the never before tested Emergencies Act was invoked. It was initially found to be justified, then unjustified, and is still awaiting appeal to the Supreme Court in 2026. 4 years and the government can maintain it’s position without intervention.

    Now ask yourselves how many conscripted Canadian soldiers might die or becone permanently in a war that dragged out over 4 years while the government dragged its feet on an appeal.

  3. Frank
    July 29, 2026 at 3:56 pm

    Blue States are run by socialists and communist and supported by CNN and 0ther media. TDS is strong with these folks.

  4. Comrade Mandani
    July 29, 2026 at 3:51 pm

    Who wants to visit a city run by a communist mayor. I wouldn’t go to moscow, so why would I go there.

  5. Doug Brekfaust
    July 29, 2026 at 3:40 pm

    Sadly we are probably punishing blue states more than red states but as the guy says “it’s one thing we can all do.”
    Don’t go to or buy US made.
    Screw Trump, ICE and Maga.

  6. h
    July 29, 2026 at 3:26 pm

    not until trump is gone and we see how things are after he leaves

  7. Dave
    July 29, 2026 at 3:21 pm

    Socialist states are extremely dangerous
    I will spend my tourist dollars elsewhere

  8. Les
    July 29, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    Maybe having Mamdani in charge has something to do with it.

  9. KK
    July 29, 2026 at 2:36 pm

    Eliminate TRUMP & maybe some will return! Maybe!!

  10. St
    July 29, 2026 at 2:35 pm

    Just came back from the states. It was really nice to not have to talk to liberals for a couple of weeks. Looking forward to going back in fall.

  11. Ben
    July 29, 2026 at 2:28 pm

    No.

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U.S. News

New York is trying to lure Canadian tourists back. Will it work?

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Touria Izri Global News
Posted July 29, 2026 2:17 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'New York City launches tourism campaign with discounts to attract Canadian visitors'
New York City launches tourism campaign with discounts to attract Canadian visitors
WATCH: New York City is offering Canadian travellers discounts on hotels, Broadway shows, attractions and restaurants through its new "Northern Neighbor Deal." 
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New Brunswicker Bruce Newman loves New York City, but not enough to rethink his current boycott of travel to the United States.

“I do feel for people in New York, and Vermont,” said Newman. “I don’t have anything against Americans. It’s just the current administration.”

Newman considered taking his wife to New York’s famed Broadway for her 75th birthday last spring but decided to head to London’s West End theater district instead, despite the higher price tag.

Click to play video: 'Trump’s 50% tariff threat fuels Canadian manufacturing uncertainty'
Trump’s 50% tariff threat fuels Canadian manufacturing uncertainty

“I’m one little guy and this is the statement that I can make and apparently a lot of other Canadians feel the same way,” he told Global News.

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He changed his travel plans, as a response to the ongoing trade war, which escalated again last week when U.S. President Donald Trump threatened 50 per cent tariffs against Canada.

New York is feeling the impact of Canadians choosing other destinations and is hoping to lure them back.

NYC Tourism + Conventions unveiled its “Northern Neighbour Deal,” offering Canadian visitors 30 per cent discounts at more than 85 tourism, hospitality and entertainment businesses across the city.

Click to play video: 'Trump tariff threats continue amid wildfire response cuts'
Trump tariff threats continue amid wildfire response cuts

“There has been a pause for some visitors, and we respect that and understand that. And we are here and welcoming them and ready when they are,” Julie Coker, president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions Coker told Global News.

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Coker said Canada remains the city’s second-largest international market, but the city has seen a dip in visitors.

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“We understand that there are some factors out of our control in terms of the sentiment that Canadians may have toward the U.S.”

Coker said the city welcomed nearly one million Canadian visitors annually before the pandemic, but that number fell to about 800,000 in 2025, a drop of roughly 19 per cent from the previous year.

Click to play video: 'Canadians’ frustration with Trump, U.S. on display at quiet border crossing'
Canadians’ frustration with Trump, U.S. on display at quiet border crossing

Tourism officials expect the number of Canadian visitors to increase slightly this year to about 820,000, but it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

The promotion will run from Aug. 18 to Sept. 7, spanning the Labour Day holiday period in both Canada and the United States. Reservations open Aug. 4.

While many Canadians have chosen to boycott travel to the United States after trade tensions began, there has been a rebound in the number of visitors heading south of the border, said Ipsos Public Affairs senior vice-president Gregory Jack.

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Click to play video: 'Eby vows B.C. will “never” put U.S. alcohol back on store shelves'
Eby vows B.C. will “never” put U.S. alcohol back on store shelves

“The situation with the U.S. has really moved from an emotional shock reaction to more of a sustained reality.”

But tourism to the U.S. has not yet returned to levels seen before the tariff dispute began, Jack added.

“Canadians are kind of in an endurance economy point of view right now. They’re enduring through what they think is a permanent shift in our relationship with the economy overall and with the U.S.”

The Big Apple is not the first U.S. destination trying to entice their northern neighbours to return. Kalispell, Mont., Buffalo and Las Vegas are also running campaigns aimed at attracting Canadian visitors.

For Neman, it remains a hard sell.

“They can drop their prices 50 per cent and it really wouldn’t make any difference to me as long as there’s going to be that type of disrespect [from Trump] and the tariff nonsense.”
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Coker says she wants to remind Canadians “New York is still the same.”

“We would ask Canadians to look at that and the history that we’ve had over many, many years and not just define our relationship over the past few years,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s Gordie Howe bridge opening catches Trump’s attention'
Canada’s Gordie Howe bridge opening catches Trump’s attention

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