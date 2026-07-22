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Sports

Stampeders sign WR Alford, DB Boykin

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 22, 2026 12:42 pm
1 min read
Calgary Stampeders' Damien Alford, front left, is tackled by B.C. Lions' Robert Carter Jr. after making a reception during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Calgary Stampeders' Damien Alford, front left, is tackled by B.C. Lions' Robert Carter Jr. after making a reception during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
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CALGARY – Damien Alford is returning to the Calgary Stampeders.

The CFL team announced Wednesday that they’ve signed the Canadian wide receiver and defensive back Lance Boykin.

Calgary (2-4) selected Alford first overall out of Syracuse in the 2025 CFL draft. He totalled 20 receptions for 407 yards and five touchdowns across 15 games last season.

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The 25-year-old from Montreal then signed with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints on Jan. 7 but was waived on June 17.

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“We have been tracking Damien since he was released in the NFL,” Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a release. “He is a special talent. He will make us even more explosive as an offence. We are excited to bring him back.”

Boykin, meanwhile, played one game for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 before the NFL club released him following its 2024 training camp.

The 25-year-old American, who played college ball at Old Dominion and Coastal Carolina, then suited up in 19 games for the United Football League’s Memphis Showboats and Birmingham Stallions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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