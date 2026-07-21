Federal officials seize tonnes of N.S. halibut, charge captain with illegal fishing

Federal fisheries officials have seized more than $170,000 worth of halibut after a captain was allegedly found fishing in a protected area in Nova Scotia.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a social media post that officers tracked the vessel within the St. Anns Bank Marine Protected Area, east of Cape Breton, on July 6 and July 8.
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The department says it tried multiple times to hail the boat, but it kept fishing.
Officers boarded the vessel on July 8 and ordered it to dock in Louisbourg, N.S.
The next day, the department says it seized the 8,000-kilogram catch.
Officials charged the captain with illegal fishing, obstruction and failure to report his catch.
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