Man arrested a year after Okanagan Granfondo crash that killed cyclist

Penticton RCMP says it’s made an arrest in connection with a deadly crash at the now-defunct Okanagan Granfondo.
The RCMP announced the arrest Monday evening, more than a year after one cyclist was killed and two others were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle during the popular cycling race.
The incident unfolded just after noon on July 13, 2025: Penticton RCMP said at the time its officers were responding to a serious motor vehicle incident on White Lake Road near St. Andrew’s Drive, part of the route for the event.
Mounties at the time confirmed the collision had involved race participants.
The RCMP said over the past year, officers have gathered and assessed a substantial body of evidence, ultimately forwarding charge recommendations to the BC Prosecution Service.
Jonathan Crant was arrested Monday and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death and two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.
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“This has been a complex investigation requiring significant investigative efforts to collect, analyze and assess evidence,” said Staff Sgt. Scott Hanry in a release.
“Our community was profoundly impacted by this event. Our thoughts remain with all family members and those affected by this tragic incident.”
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Organizers announced last fall the Okanagan Granfondo would not see a 15th year.
OG Events Ltd., which has organized the event since 2011, said in a news release the decision to cancel the race “marks a pivotal moment as organizers shift gears to embrace new opportunities” with the Okanagan cycling community.
“The iconic event attracted more than 25,000 cyclists since the event’s first year in 2011 in Penticton, B.C., through till its final ride in 2025,” it said.
“OG Events would like to extend sincere gratitude to all participants, sponsors, volunteers and the City of Penticton who have been part of the event since its inception.”
Organizers added in addition to economic benefits to local communities, the event raised awareness and funds for several initiatives, including youth cycling development and desmoid tumour research.
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