‘Iconic’ Okanagan Granfondo cycling race scrapped after 14 years

The “iconic” Okanagan Granfondo cycling race will not see a 15th year, organizers say.

OG Events Ltd., which has organized the event since 2011, said in a news release Thursday the decision to cancel the race “marks a pivotal moment as organizers shift gears to embrace new opportunities” with the Okanagan cycling community.

“The iconic event attracted more than 25,000 cyclists since the event’s first year in 2011 in Penticton, B.C., through till its final ride in 2025,” it said.

“OG Events would like to extend sincere gratitude to all participants, sponsors, volunteers and the City of Penticton who have been part of the event since its inception.”

Organizers added in addition to economic benefits to local communities, the event raised awareness and funds for several initiatives, including youth cycling development and desmoid tumour research.

Tragedy unfolded during what is now the last edition of the race earlier this year: a cyclist died and two others were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle during the event in July. Organizers at the time said they were heartbroken by the incident.

Those thoughts align “with where the cycling industry itself is applying its focus in recent years,” they said.

“More details on these plans will be made available soon.”