Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Iconic’ Okanagan Granfondo cycling race scrapped after 14 years

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 3, 2025 10:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Deadly crash at Okanagan Granfondo’s cycling race'
Deadly crash at Okanagan Granfondo’s cycling race
RELATED: Deadly crash at Okanagan Granfondo's cycling race – Jul 14, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The “iconic” Okanagan Granfondo cycling race will not see a 15th year, organizers say.

OG Events Ltd., which has organized the event since 2011, said in a news release Thursday the decision to cancel the race “marks a pivotal moment as organizers shift gears to embrace new opportunities” with the Okanagan cycling community.

“The iconic event attracted more than 25,000 cyclists since the event’s first year in 2011 in Penticton, B.C., through till its final ride in 2025,” it said.

“OG Events would like to extend sincere gratitude to all participants, sponsors, volunteers and the City of Penticton who have been part of the event since its inception.”

Organizers added in addition to economic benefits to local communities, the event raised awareness and funds for several initiatives, including youth cycling development and desmoid tumour research.

Story continues below advertisement

Tragedy unfolded during what is now the last edition of the race earlier this year: a cyclist died and two others were seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle during the event in July. Organizers at the time said they were heartbroken by the incident.

Click to play video: 'Fundraiser for Okanagan Granfondo cyclist killed in collision'
Fundraiser for Okanagan Granfondo cyclist killed in collision
Trending Now
Organizers did say Thursday they’re likely to turn look at new gravel cycling ride and race opportunities in the Okanagan.

Those thoughts align “with where the cycling industry itself is applying its focus in recent years,” they said.

Story continues below advertisement

“More details on these plans will be made available soon.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices