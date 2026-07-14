Desiree Scott brings pro women’s soccer to Winnipeg with NSL expansion club

Winnipeg will join the Northern Super League as its seventh franchise in 2027, the league announced Monday.
The club is co-founded by former Canadian women’s national team player Desiree Scott and Rob Gale, a former Canada Soccer youth national team coach who most recently served as head coach of the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.
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Scott, a four-time Olympian and Olympic gold medallist, will serve as vice-president of community and player experience, while Gale will take over as chief sporting officer.
The club’s name, crest and home venue will be announced at a later date.
The Northern Super League launched in 2025 with founding clubs in Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.
Winnipeg will become the league’s first expansion franchise.
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