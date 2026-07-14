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Sports

Desiree Scott brings pro women’s soccer to Winnipeg with NSL expansion club

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2026 9:27 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Women’s Sports at a Turning Point'
Women’s Sports at a Turning Point
WATCH: Women’s Sports at a Turning Point – Jun 17, 2025
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Winnipeg will join the Northern Super League as its seventh franchise in 2027, the league announced Monday.

The club is co-founded by former Canadian women’s national team player Desiree Scott and Rob Gale, a former Canada Soccer youth national team coach who most recently served as head coach of the Portland Thorns of the National Women’s Soccer League.

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Scott, a four-time Olympian and Olympic gold medallist, will serve as vice-president of community and player experience, while Gale will take over as chief sporting officer.

The club’s name, crest and home venue will be announced at a later date.

The Northern Super League launched in 2025 with founding clubs in Calgary, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver.

Winnipeg will become the league’s first expansion franchise.

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