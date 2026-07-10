Halifax police arrest suspect after racist tirade at Costco goes viral

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A man is facing charges in connection with an alleged hate-motivated incident at a Halifax Costco.

Halifax Regional Police said its officers, along with members of the RCMP, made the arrest Thursday afternoon at a home in Port Dufferin, N.S.

“During the arrest, the man brandished a weapon and officers deployed a conductive energy weapon,” police said in a Friday release.

“He was treated on scene by EHS and medically cleared.”

The investigation began this past Saturday when a suspect was recorded yelling a racist, profanity-laden tirade at the store in the Bayers Lake business district.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) described the incident as a “racist and Islamophobic attack” against two Muslim women wearing hijabs.

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The man can be heard telling people to “get out of our country” and threatening multiple times to kill “every one of you.”

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He also appears to hit the person who is recording the video.

Fayez Hamam, who recorded the video that’s been widely shared across the country, told Global News he was shocked and angered by what happened.

“I’ve been here in Halifax for more than 19 years or 20 years and this is the first time I saw something (like this),” he said.

Hamam told Global News he had called 911 and filed a report with police.

In a statement on social media, the NCCM said they were “relieved” to see an arrest had been made and thanked police for their “dedication and hard work on this file.”

“This cannot be the new normal,” the group added. “We call on all leaders to help construct a new Islamophobia national strategy.”

Halifax Regional Police’s Hate Crime Unit was involved with the investigation and released images of the suspect from the video in hopes of identifying him.

According to police, Randall Byron Publicover, 37, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of:

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Public incitement of hatred

Assault

Four counts of uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Two counts of mischief

Resist peace officer

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

Halifax police added it is thankful to those in the public who came forward to help identify the suspect.

“Crimes and incidents motivated by hate are taken very seriously. If someone finds themselves exposed to behaviour that is offensive, threatening or intimidating, they are encouraged to report it to police,” they added.