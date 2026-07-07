‘Racially offensive’ tirade at Halifax Costco under investigation by hate crime unit

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Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect in an apparent assault at a Halifax Costco store over the weekend, where a man allegedly went on a racist tirade and threatened violence.

The force’s Hate Crime Unit is involved with the investigation.

Police say the the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday at the Chain Lake Drive store in the Bayers Lake business district.

“It was reported that a man was yelling racially offensive language and slurs at a family inside the store. Shortly after, that man or suspect then approached another customer and assaulted him,” said HRP spokesperson Const. Martin Cromwell.

A video of the incident, which was shared by the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), appears to show a man yelling expletives in what is described by the NCCM as a “racist and Islamophobic attack” against two Muslim women wearing hijabs.

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The man can be heard telling people to “get out of our country” and threatens multiple times to kill “every one of you.”

Another shopper appears to stand up to the man, telling him to shut his mouth, which causes the man to begin threatening her.

At one point, the man seems to hit the person who is recording the video.

The NCCM said in its post they’re thankful to the bystander who intervened “and the Costco security staff who acted to remove the individual.”

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Police have released still images from the same video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

“I just want to reiterate or state that we do take very seriously any incident involving hate,” said Cromwell.

“Our investigators are in communication with Costco and any witnesses that can be spoken to.”

Global News has reached out to Costco Canada for comment.

Halifax police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault where hate is believed to be a motivating factor. Provided/Halifax Regional Police

‘Deplorable act of hatred’

The Ummah Masjid and Community Centre, a mosque and Islamic charity based in Halifax, said in a statement on social media they are “deeply saddened” by the incident.

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The organization added it is working with community partners and following the case closely as it’s being investigated.

“No one should ever feel unsafe because of their faith, appearance, or identity. Every member of our community deserves to be treated with dignity, respect, and compassion,” they wrote.

“We stand in solidarity with those who were affected and continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers. We also appreciate the individuals who stepped in to help, as well as the staff who responded to the situation.”

Mayor Andy Fillmore said in a Facebook post that he is encouraged to see that the incident is being investigated by police.

“I will be inviting community partners to the table to discuss real action to combat Islamophobia, and other forms of hate,” he added.

Adegoke Fadare, the MLA for Clayton Park West where this particular Costco store is located, pointed out in his online statement Tuesday that the riding is “one of the most diverse communities in Nova Scotia.”

“Every day, people of different cultures, faiths, and backgrounds live, work, learn, and build friendships together. That is something we should continue to protect and celebrate,” he said.

Fadare said he has full confidence in the police investigation.

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Lena Metlege Diab, MP for Halifax West and federal Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, called the video “disturbing” and said “one individual’s tirade does not represent who we are as Nova Scotians and Canadians.”

“I know many of you are shaken, but I want you to know that your friends, neighbours, and community stand beside you in condemning this deplorable act of hatred,” she wrote on social media.

She added that the Liberal government has strengthened the Criminal Code’s hate crime protections over the past year and invested in law enforcement.