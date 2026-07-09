Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Florida’s West Palm Beach airport is now named after Donald Trump

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 2:19 pm
2 min read
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on May 2, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. View image in full screen
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Palm Beach International Airport on May 2, 2026 in Palm Beach, Florida. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Palm Beach International Airport is now officially President Donald J. Trump International Airport, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) announced Thursday.

“Effective today, Palm Beach International Airport’s three-letter location identifier has changed from PBI to DJT following the airport’s official renaming to Donald J. Trump International Airport,” the FAA wrote on X.

Story continues below advertisement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in March to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the current U.S. president, the latest ​in a series of buildings, institutions, government programs, warships and money to ‌bear Trump’s name.

On May 5, Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, shared an image of the airport’s new logo for the first time.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor…congrats dad,” he wrote on Truth Social.

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy shared a post on X Thursday with an image bearing a sign that read, “Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” donning the logo shared by Eric Trump.

Story continues below advertisement

The airport has since updated its X handle to President Donald J. Trump International Airport and said in a social media post early Thursday that it was “officially in transition mode” and working behind the scenes to “update our physical signage, terminal spaces, and digital channels to our new name.”

Its website has also been updated to showcase its new name.

For the name to be formally changed, a ​request had to be submitted to and approved by the FAA, which then had to process the change in various flight charting and navigation databases, including changing airport signs.

Legislation was introduced in March to change the airport’s three-letter code from PBI to DJT.

The renaming of the airport, which is minutes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, was projected to cost upwards of US$5.5 million, according to Politico.

The decision to rename it after Trump follows Florida’s approval last year of a plan to donate a downtown Miami property for the site of his presidential library.

Trump’s name has also been affixed to a planned ‌class ⁠of Navy warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, a government-run prescription drug website and federal savings accounts for children.

In December, the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts added Trump’s name to ​the institution, which is now closed for a two-year renovation project.

Story continues below advertisement

In the same month, his name was added to the United States Institute of Peace building in Washington, months after his administration seized the nonprofit organization and all but closed ​it.

Donald J. Trump International Airport’s name change does not alter its ownership, governance, legal status, or operational control, according to its website.

Palm Beach County will continue to oversee all airport policies, finances and strategic decisions. This is a branding change only.

–with files from Reuters

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices