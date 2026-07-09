Florida’s West Palm Beach airport is now named after Donald Trump

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Palm Beach International Airport is now officially President Donald J. Trump International Airport, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) announced Thursday.

“Effective today, Palm Beach International Airport’s three-letter location identifier has changed from PBI to DJT following the airport’s official renaming to Donald J. Trump International Airport,” the FAA wrote on X.

📣EFFECTIVE TODAY: Palm Beach International Airport's three-letter location identifier has changed from PBI to DJT following the airport's official renaming to Donald J. Trump International Airport.



FAA systems and publications reflect the new identifier. Pilots, air traffic… https://t.co/QVk1zZD5we — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) July 9, 2026

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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation in March to rename Palm Beach International Airport after the current U.S. president, the latest ​in a series of buildings, institutions, government programs, warships and money to ‌bear Trump’s name.

On May 5, Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s son, shared an image of the airport’s new logo for the first time.

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“There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor…congrats dad,” he wrote on Truth Social.

United States Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy shared a post on X Thursday with an image bearing a sign that read, “Welcome to President Donald J. Trump International Airport,” donning the logo shared by Eric Trump.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT @fly_DJT ✈️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2NobkmE3zW — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) July 9, 2026

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The airport has since updated its X handle to President Donald J. Trump International Airport and said in a social media post early Thursday that it was “officially in transition mode” and working behind the scenes to “update our physical signage, terminal spaces, and digital channels to our new name.”

Its website has also been updated to showcase its new name.

For the name to be formally changed, a ​request had to be submitted to and approved by the FAA, which then had to process the change in various flight charting and navigation databases, including changing airport signs.

Legislation was introduced in March to change the airport’s three-letter code from PBI to DJT.

The renaming of the airport, which is minutes from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, was projected to cost upwards of US$5.5 million, according to Politico.

The decision to rename it after Trump follows Florida’s approval last year of a plan to donate a downtown Miami property for the site of his presidential library.

Trump’s name has also been affixed to a planned ‌class ⁠of Navy warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, a government-run prescription drug website and federal savings accounts for children.

In December, the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts added Trump’s name to ​the institution, which is now closed for a two-year renovation project.

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In the same month, his name was added to the United States Institute of Peace building in Washington, months after his administration seized the nonprofit organization and all but closed ​it.

Donald J. Trump International Airport’s name change does not alter its ownership, governance, legal status, or operational control, according to its website.

Palm Beach County will continue to oversee all airport policies, finances and strategic decisions. This is a branding change only.

–with files from Reuters