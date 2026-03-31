Palm Beach airport to be officially renamed after Donald Trump

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Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation on Monday to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after Donald Trump, the latest ​in a series of buildings, institutions, government programs, warships and money to ‌bear the U.S. president’s name.

The decision to rename the airport after Trump follows Florida’s approval last year of a plan to donate a downtown Miami property for the site of Trump’s presidential library.

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Trump, a native ​of New York, moved to Florida in 2019. Before the move, he lived ​in a penthouse at Trump Tower but has since taken primary residence ⁠at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach.

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Before the name can be changed, a formal ​request must be submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, which then must process the change ​in various flight charting and navigation databases, and the airport signs must be changed.

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Last week, Representative Brian Mast introduced legislation to change the airport’s three-letter code from PBI to DJT, denoting Trump’s initials.

The U.S. ​Treasury said last week that American paper currency will bear Trump’s signature starting this summer, the ​first time a sitting president has signed American money.

Trump’s name has also been affixed to a planned ‌class ⁠of Navy warships, a visa program for wealthy foreigners, a government-run prescription drug website and federal savings accounts for children.

In December, the board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, which Trump filled with allies during a board takeover, added Trump’s name to ​the institution.

Trump’s name was ​also added in December ⁠to the United States Institute of Peace building in Washington, months after his administration seized the nonprofit organization and all but closed ​it.

Earlier this month, a federal arts panel comprised of members appointed ​by Trump approved ⁠a commemorative gold coin featuring his image, part of a series of coins the U.S. Mint is planning to produce to celebrate America’s 250th birthday this year.

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In February, the White House ⁠confirmed Trump raised ​the idea of dropping his hold on funding for ​a New York Hudson River tunnel project in exchange for Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer supporting renaming of Washington Dulles ​Airport and New York Penn Station after Trump.