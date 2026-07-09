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Crime

10K fentanyl street doses seized in major Ontario drug investigation

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 10:11 am
1 min read
fentanyl View image in full screen
OPP seized approximately one kilogram of suspected fentanyl during two search warrants near Owen Sound, Ont., on July 7, 2026. OPP
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Fentanyl seized during a drug trafficking investigation near Owen Sound, Ont., amounted to approximately 10,000 street-level doses, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Monday, officers from the Grey Bruce Community Street Crime Unit, with assistance from the OPP, conducted a traffic stop on Highway 10 in the Municipality of Grey Highlands. Two people were arrested without incident.

Officers say a search of the vehicle turned up a package containing suspected fentanyl.

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Following the arrests, two search warrants were conducted at a local home and another building.

During the search, officers found just over one kilogram of suspected fentanyl and 8.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine. The drugs combined carry an estimated street value of $250,850, officers said.

Investigators also seized $30,000 in crime-related property, according to police.

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The fentanyl seized was enough for approximately 10,000 street-level doses, OPP said.

“This seizure is a significant achievement for our officers,” Insp. Marla Barfoot, detachment commander of the Grey Bruce OPP, said in a news release. “The removal of over one kilogram of suspected fentanyl from our communities represents a major disruption to those who profit from the sale of dangerous drugs. Every quantity of fentanyl seized has the potential to prevent harm, save lives, and improve community safety.”

As a result of the investigation, a man and a woman are facing charges of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both of the accused remain in custody.

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