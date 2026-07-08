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Canada

Woman rescued after vessel sank off B.C. coast died in hospital

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 8, 2026 2:17 pm
2 min read
Flowers are seen placed alongside the Imperial Landing Dock in Richmond, B.C., to pay tribute to six people who are presumed drowned following the tragic capsizing of a commercial charter fishing boat in the Strait of Georgia on June 28, 2026. View image in full screen
Flowers are seen placed alongside the Imperial Landing Dock in Richmond, B.C., to pay tribute to six people who are presumed drowned following the tragic capsizing of a commercial charter fishing boat in the Strait of Georgia on June 28, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout — Caryn Zhang
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A woman who was pulled from the water after a vessel sank off the coast of Richmond on June 28 later succumbed to her injuries, Richmond RCMP said on Wednesday.

Six people remain missing and are presumed drowned after the KingFisher, operated by Top Vancouver Fishing Charter Inc., went down suddenly near Roberts Bank.

RCMP also released more details about the 10 people on board the vessel, which included eight guests, the vessel operator and a person assisting the operator.
Four people were rescued from the water following the sinking and RCMP said three survivors have since been released from hospital:

• 33-year-old woman from Toronto, Ontario;
• 33-year-old man from Redmond, Washington; and
• 26-year-old man from Richmond, British Columbia.

The person who died in the hospital was a 28-year-old woman, a Chinese citizen residing in Seattle, Wash.

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Six people remain missing:

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• 33-year-old man from Toronto, Ontario;
• 31-year-old woman from Redmond, Washington;
• 31-year-old man a Chinese citizen residing in Seattle, Washington;
• 29-year-old woman from West Vancouver, British Columbia;
• 32-year-old man from West Vancouver, British Columbia; and
• 22-year-old man from Richmond, British Columbia, who was the vessel operator.

RCMP said the names of the people involved will not be released due to the families’ requests.

“Investigators continue to work diligently alongside our partner agencies to determine exactly what occurred and to identify all relevant factors that contributed to this tragedy,” Cpl. Frank Bryson, media relations officer for the Richmond RCMP, said.

“Our thoughts remain with the families and loved ones of those affected by this incident.”

Click to play video: 'Captain of sunken vessel remembered'
Captain of sunken vessel remembered

RCMP also said that on July 6, its Underwater Recovery Team and West Coast Marine Services personnel located the sunken vessel approximately 153 metres below the surface using a remotely operated vehicle.

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Searches of the surrounding seabed did not locate any occupants outside the vessel, RCMP said, and the dark and underwater conditions limited efforts to examine the interior.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, including individuals who may have travelled on previous voyages involving the vessel Big Coast or Top Vancouver Fishing Charter Inc., who have not yet spoken with investigators, is asked to contact the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file 2026-20338.

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