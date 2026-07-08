Operations resume following major train derailment north of Montreal

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Trains have begun to slowly pass through Repentigny, Que., as an investigation and cleanup continue following a major derailment Sunday afternoon.

The first train passed through the area shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday, Repentigny Mayor Nicolas Dufour said in a social media post.

In a statement, CN Rail said trains will pass through at slower speeds and qualified inspections will take place.

“Crews will remain on-site over the coming days as cleanup and remediation activities are ongoing,” a spokesperson for the rail company said.

The derailment left 49 train cars sprawled “in various positions” across the tracks, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said.

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Multiple officials have confirmed that no dangerous goods leaked during the incident and no injuries were reported.

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“All residual rail cars that were carrying diesel but were empty at the time of the incident have been purged and removed from the tracks,” a CN spokesperson said.

Those living in the area were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure, but in an update Sunday night, municipal officials said the scene was secure and that residents could return.

The derailment also caused a significant disruption to the power grid. As of Sunday night, more than 1,000 customers were without power.

Electricity has since been restored.

Dufour said he recognizes that citizens may feel some unease as operations resume.

“These reactions are quite normal,” he said. “I share them and feel the same discomfort.”

“My thoughts are with the citizens directly affected by this event. An incident of this magnitude can leave traces, even when there is no immediate danger.”

The TSB says its investigation is ongoing.

“At this stage of the investigation, it is too early to draw conclusions regarding the causes and contributing factors of this derailment,” a spokesperson said.

They said investigators are currently examining track handling, rolling stock condition and track condition, as well as analyzing onboard recordings, maintenance records and conducting witness interviews.