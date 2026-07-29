Police release new footage in search for Cornwall, Ont. man missing since 2022

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Ontario Provincial Police have released surveillance footage showing the last known movements of a Cornwall, Ont., man who disappeared four years ago, as investigators renew their appeal for information.

Paul Bellemore was last seen on July 29, 2022, near Lamoureux Park along the Cornwall waterfront, and police say they suspect foul play, according to an OPP news release.

Footage released Wednesday shows Bellemore arriving at the Cornwall Civic Complex in a black 2018 BMW sedan at about 4:35 p.m. that day.

Investigators say he then entered Cornwall Square, briefly stopped at a kiosk and left the mall before walking toward Lamoureux Park.

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Bellemore was last seen proceeding behind the park’s bandshell. He has not been seen since.

“Four years have passed since Paul Bellemore was last seen and we continue to actively investigate his disappearance,” OPP Det. Insp. Jocelyn Sauvé said in the release.

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“By releasing surveillance footage and photos, we hope to reach someone who may have seen Paul that day or who has information about his whereabouts.”

Bellemore’s sister, Chantal, said the family continues to live with the pain of not knowing what happened.

“Paul is not just a missing person. He is a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend. He is someone who is deeply loved and missed by so many people,” she said in a statement.

“What makes it even harder is the uncertainty. We are left with questions that have never been answered and a pain that never fully heals.”

Bellemore was 43 when he disappeared. He is described as five feet 11 inches tall and 159 pounds, with green eyes and a balding or shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured shirt, shorts, a grey Hurley hat and black camouflage sandals.

Cornwall police received the missing person report on Aug. 2, 2022. OPP joined the investigation in January 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.