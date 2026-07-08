2026 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Hacks’ lead the pack

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The nominees for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled Wednesday — and while we won’t know the winners until September, The Pitt and Hacks dominated the nominations.

The Emmy nominations were presented by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Somebody Somewhere star Jeff Hiller.

The Pitt leads all nominees with 25 nods, while Hacks leads all comedies with 24 for its final season.

3:21 ‘We genuinely love each other’: Matty Matheson reflects on ‘The Bear’ ending

The emergency room series The Pitt won big last year, including wins for best drama series, best actor for Noah Wyle and best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa.

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Wyle was nominated again, as was LaNasa. Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif and Sepideh Moafi also got nominations, with The Pitt taking four of the seven supporting actress spots.

Three of their castmates were also nominated for best supporting actor including Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy and Gerran Howell.

Hacks star Jean Smart has won best actress in a comedy for all four previous seasons. Her co-star Hannah Einbinder, who won supporting actress in a comedy last year, got a fifth nomination Wednesday, as did her castmate, the show’s co-creator Paul W. Downs.

Pluribus, from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, got 18 nods, while Widow’s Bay received 19.

Netflix’s Beef was top in the limited or anthology series categories with 16 nominations.

4:55 Beef: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan lock horns in anthology show’s second season

It was previously announced that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is set to host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on Sept. 14.

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Hargitay, 62, has long been one of the signature personalities as the star since 1999 of Law & Order: SVU, one of the longest-running dramas in TV history.

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She’s been nominated eight times for her role as Det. Olivia Benson, winning for lead actress in a drama series in 2006.

(Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories below.)

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow’s Bay

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

Lead Actress, Drama

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actor, Comedy

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man

Steve Carell, Rooster

Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

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Lead Actress, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor, Drama

Patrick Ball, The Pitt

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Gerran Howell, The Pitt

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Tom Pelphrey, Task

Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus

Supporting Actress, Drama

Taylor Dearden, The Pitt

Fiona Dourif, The Pitt

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Karolina Wydra, Pluribus

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Paul W. Downs, Hacks

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay

Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Guest Actor, Drama

Colman Domingo, Euphoria

Ernest Harden, Jr., The Pitt

Jeff Hiller, Pluribus

Jeff Kober, The Pitt

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses

Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat

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Guest Actress, Drama

Brittany Allen, The Pitt

Tal Anderson, The Pitt

Tina Ivlev, The Pitt

Miriam Shor, Pluribus

Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age

Shailene Woodley, Paradise

Guest Actor, Comedy

Michael J. Fox, Shrinking

Brett Goldstein, Shrinking

Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay

Christopher McDonald, Hacks

Rob Reiner, The Bear

Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live

Guest Actress, Comedy

Leslie Bibb, Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay

Cherry Jones, Hacks

Laurie Metcalf, Hacks

Kaitlin Olson, Hacks

Lauren Weedman, Hacks

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Outstanding Television Movie

Head of State

Miss You, Love You

People We Meet on Vacation

Remarkably Bright Creatures

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War

Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, Bait

Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Oscar Isaac, Beef

Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me

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Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Claire Danes, The Beast In Me

Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures

Carey Mulligan, Beef

Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis

Richard Gadd, Half Man

David Harbour, DTF St. Louis

Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis

Charles Melton, Beef

Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis

Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault

Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis

Youn Yuh-jung, Beef

Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Best Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Smiling Friends

South Park

Star Wars Visions

Outstanding Variety Program

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

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The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.

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— with files from The Associated Press