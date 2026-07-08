2026 Emmy Awards nominations: ‘The Pitt’ and ‘Hacks’ lead the pack

The nominees for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards were unveiled Wednesday — and while we won’t know the winners until September, The Pitt and Hacks dominated the nominations.
The Emmy nominations were presented by Emmy winners Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Somebody Somewhere star Jeff Hiller.
The Pitt leads all nominees with 25 nods, while Hacks leads all comedies with 24 for its final season.
The emergency room series The Pitt won big last year, including wins for best drama series, best actor for Noah Wyle and best supporting actress for Katherine LaNasa.
Wyle was nominated again, as was LaNasa. Taylor Dearden, Fiona Dourif and Sepideh Moafi also got nominations, with The Pitt taking four of the seven supporting actress spots.
Three of their castmates were also nominated for best supporting actor including Patrick Ball, Shawn Hatosy and Gerran Howell.
Hacks star Jean Smart has won best actress in a comedy for all four previous seasons. Her co-star Hannah Einbinder, who won supporting actress in a comedy last year, got a fifth nomination Wednesday, as did her castmate, the show’s co-creator Paul W. Downs.
Pluribus, from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator Vince Gilligan, got 18 nods, while Widow’s Bay received 19.
Netflix’s Beef was top in the limited or anthology series categories with 16 nominations.
It was previously announced that Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay is set to host the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, airing on Sept. 14.
Hargitay, 62, has long been one of the signature personalities as the star since 1999 of Law & Order: SVU, one of the longest-running dramas in TV history.
Get breaking National news
She’s been nominated eight times for her role as Det. Olivia Benson, winning for lead actress in a drama series in 2006.
(Find a complete list of the nominees in the major categories below.)
Outstanding Drama Series
The Diplomat
The Gilded Age
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Slow Horses
Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
Widow’s Bay
Lead Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
Lead Actress, Drama
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Zendaya, Euphoria
Lead Actor, Comedy
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Wonder Man
Steve Carell, Rooster
Matthew Rhys, Widow’s Bay
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
Lead Actress, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Lisa Kudrow, The Comeback
Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor, Drama
Patrick Ball, The Pitt
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Gerran Howell, The Pitt
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Tom Pelphrey, Task
Carlos-Manuel Vesga, Pluribus
Supporting Actress, Drama
Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
Fiona Dourif, The Pitt
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Sepideh Moafi, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Supporting Actor, Comedy
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Nick Offerman, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Stephen Root, Widow’s Bay
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Supporting Actress, Comedy
Dale Dickey, Widow’s Bay
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Kate O’Flynn, Widow’s Bay
Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Megan Stalter, Hacks
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Guest Actor, Drama
Colman Domingo, Euphoria
Ernest Harden, Jr., The Pitt
Jeff Hiller, Pluribus
Jeff Kober, The Pitt
Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses
Bradley Whitford, The Diplomat
Guest Actress, Drama
Brittany Allen, The Pitt
Tal Anderson, The Pitt
Tina Ivlev, The Pitt
Miriam Shor, Pluribus
Merritt Wever, The Gilded Age
Shailene Woodley, Paradise
Guest Actor, Comedy
Michael J. Fox, Shrinking
Brett Goldstein, Shrinking
Hamish Linklater, Widow’s Bay
Christopher McDonald, Hacks
Rob Reiner, The Bear
Connor Storrie, Saturday Night Live
Guest Actress, Comedy
Leslie Bibb, Hacks
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Betty Gilpin, Widow’s Bay
Cherry Jones, Hacks
Laurie Metcalf, Hacks
Kaitlin Olson, Hacks
Lauren Weedman, Hacks
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Beef
DTF St. Louis
Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Outstanding Television Movie
Head of State
Miss You, Love You
People We Meet on Vacation
Remarkably Bright Creatures
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War
Lead Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Riz Ahmed, Bait
Jason Bateman, Black Rabbit
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Oscar Isaac, Beef
Matthew Rhys, The Beast In Me
Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Claire Danes, The Beast In Me
Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures
Carey Mulligan, Beef
Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie
Jason Bateman, DTF St. Louis
Richard Gadd, Half Man
David Harbour, DTF St. Louis
Richard Jenkins, DTF St. Louis
Charles Melton, Beef
Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning
Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie
Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis
Dakota Fanning, All Her Fault
Joy Sunday, DTF St. Louis
Youn Yuh-jung, Beef
Constance Zimmer, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bissette
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Best Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Smiling Friends
South Park
Star Wars Visions
Outstanding Variety Program
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
—
The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sept. 14.
—
— with files from The Associated Press
Write a comment