Casino operator fined $170k after failing to report potential money laundering: AGCO

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Ontario’s alcohol and gaming regulator says the operator of Pickering Casino Resort is facing a $170,000 fine after failing to identify “high risk” patrons and report suspicious activity, including possible signs of money laundering.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says an audit of Pickering Casino Resort showed Great Canadian Entertainment failed to “properly assess and track high-risk patrons that were not subject to required enhanced scrutiny.”

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The AGCO says the audit also found that mandatory suspicious transaction reports weren’t filed in multiple cases where patrons showed indicators of potential money laundering.

It says it issued $170,000 in penalties after the company failed to have measures in place to identify unlawful activities, including suspected laundering.

Great Canadian Entertainment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The regulator says the company has 15 days to appeal the decision.