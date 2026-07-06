Deadly crash on Sea to Sky Highway closes road for hours on Sunday

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Police are investigating a deadly crash that closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions for several hours.

It happened near the Deeks Creek Bridge, south of Porteau Cove, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

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Mounties confirmed to Global News that the crash was fatal, but did not provide any additional details.

BC Emergency Health Services says two ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The highway reopened around 2 a.m. on Monday.

More to come…