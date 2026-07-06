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Deadly crash on Sea to Sky Highway closes road for hours on Sunday

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 6, 2026 3:33 pm
1 min read
Cars were stopped for hours after a fatal crash on the Sea to Sky Highway on Sunday. View image in full screen
Cars were stopped for hours after a fatal crash on the Sea to Sky Highway on Sunday. Shane MacKichan
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Police are investigating a deadly crash that closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway in both directions for several hours.

It happened near the Deeks Creek Bridge, south of Porteau Cove, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

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Mounties confirmed to Global News that the crash was fatal, but did not provide any additional details.

BC Emergency Health Services says two ambulances and an air ambulance were dispatched, but no one was taken to the hospital.

The highway reopened around 2 a.m. on Monday.

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