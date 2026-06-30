Vancouver woman fights Rogers and FedEx over missing phone

A Vancouver resident says she hit a roadblock after ordering a new smartphone from Rogers that never arrived. “Rogers was a beast,” said Renee Ron.

Back in May, the long-time customer says she accepted Rogers’ offer to upgrade her smartphone. Ron says the phone was scheduled to arrive via courier in a few days at her home. Prior to the delivery, Ron says she provided strict instructions to deliver the package to her building’s concierge desk.

On the day Ron’s phone was scheduled for delivery, she received an email from FedEx with tracking information. “I tracked it. Finally, it said it has arrived,” recalled Ron.

However, when Ron arrived at the concierge desk, there was no sign of her phone. The concierge confirmed they never received a parcel from FedEx.

Ron filed a police report. “I filed a police report because I had been on the phone with Rogers for hours and hours. I was getting nowhere. They were insisting the phone was delivered and that this was not a fraud case,” she said.

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The situation became even more concerning when she contacted FedEx and says the courier company stated she had signed for the phone. “I asked FedEx, could you please tell me exactly where this package was delivered and my signature? And they said I have no information,” Ron told Consumer Matters.

3:41 Consumer Matters: Rogers billing mistake frustration

Ron says Vancouver police helped her obtain the signature, confirming it was not hers.

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Still, Ron says FedEx considered her case closed. Rogers, she says, wasn’t much help either and sent her a bill with extra charges for a phone she never received. As a Rogers customer for almost 40 years, Ron says she expected better. “I want to ask Rogers, where is your loyalty to your customers?” said Ron.

FedEx did not respond to requests for comment from Consumer Matters, but Rogers provided the following statement:

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“We recognize this has been a frustrating experience for our customer. Our records show that the device has not been activated or used and we’ve worked with the customer to resolve the issue. We’re also working with the delivery company to ensure delivery mistakes like this do not happen.”

The Telecom giant adding from the GPS location on the delivery confirmation, it was likely a mis-delivery to a nearby building. Rogers issued Ron a new phone and a two-month account credit. “ I don’t know why it has to be this way, but if it wasn’t for you and Consumer Matters, this wouldn’t be resolved at all,” said Ron.

According to Canada’s Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) recent mid-year report – Rogers had the highest number of complaints during the reporting period. “Rogers was at the top of the list for complaints in our last mid-year report. They are up 95 per cent since our last mid-year report. They account for about 34 per cent of all complaints that we get,” said Josée Bidal Thibault, Commissioner and CEO of the CCTS.

Consumers struggling to resolve disputes with a service provider can reach out to the CCTS for free.

“We’re able to help with things like billing disputes, contractual disputes, service delivery disputes,” Bidal Thibault added.

The watchdog says the majority of complaints it receives get resolved and often within 20 days. If that doesn’t happen, the CCTS has the authority to investigate and hold service providers accountable.