Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fredericton entrepreneur sees untapped potential in Atlantic seaweed

By Rebecca Lau & Johnny James Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 4:57 pm
2 min read
Fredericton-based SeaGreen Solutions Ltd. uses a process called pyrolysis to turn seaweed into a soil booster. View image in full screen
Fredericton-based SeaGreen Solutions Ltd. uses a process called pyrolysis to turn seaweed into a soil booster. Seagreen Solutions Ltd/Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The co-founder of a Fredericton startup says she’s found an “untapped resource” that is plentiful in Atlantic Canada and believes now is the time to start using it.

Marie Dankworth, a University of New Brunswick PhD student, is self-admittedly fascinated with seaweed. She has travelled the world from her home country of Germany and as far away as the Arctic to study it.

“The specific seaweed I’m interested in is kelp, and they form three-dimensional forests underwater, and I find it interesting that we know so much about land plants and not as much about seaweed,” she said.

She co-founded SeaGreen Solutions Ltd. last year, a company that uses a process called pyrolysis to produce a byproduct of seaweed known as biochar.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When burned in an enclosed space, it can be used to enrich soil.

Story continues below advertisement

“The seaweed adds more value to the biochar when you use it in the soil because the seaweed has nutrients that come from the ocean: magnesium, potassium and all sorts of good things plants need,” she said.

Dankworth believes it has the potential to reduce the amount of fertilizer needed for gardens and landscaping.

It could improve the province’s soil, which she describes as very clay-like and unable to retain moisture. Using this product could potentially reduce drought conditions.

“The biochar basically locks in all the nutrients and water in the soil, and releases it slowly,” she explained.

The biochar that SeaGreen Solutions Ltd. produces is currently being tested in a pilot project with the City of Fredericton. Some flower pots downtown are using the product to see if it can actually help the city’s nature retain more water.

“(If this works,) we’ll be able to reduce our operating costs and the application of resources through watering and then redeploy those resources to do other things,” said Mike LaCroix, the city’s foreman of horticulture.

LaCroix says if the pilot is successful, the city will be looking to use the material on a larger scale.

“We’ll definitely build on what we are doing this year if we see some good results,” he said.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices