E-dirt bikes seized, tickets issued after teens caught racing on Coquitlam street

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Four e-bikes were seized and multiple violation tickets issued by Coquitlam RCMP after four young people were allegedly riding the bikes on the road.

RCMP said that on June 22, they received a complaint of teens racing e-bikes on the road and that when officers responded, they found a group of them in a parking lot near Coast Meridian Road and David Avenue.

Officers found that four of the teens were operating e-dirt bikes, which are illegal to ride on city roadways, in parks, on sidewalks, in bike lanes and on school grounds or other public spaces.

Officers seized the four e-dirt bikes and issued multiple violation tickets.

“Complaints involving e-dirt bikes have increased significantly in our community,” Sgt. Adriana O’Malley, Coquitlam RCMP media relations officer, said in a release.

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“Parents and guardians need to know that these vehicles are not legal to operate on public roads, sidewalks, parks, bike lanes, or school grounds. Riders who choose to do so can face substantial fines and vehicle impoundment.”

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RCMP said the public needs to be aware that dirt bikes, whether gas-powered or electric, can only be operated on Crown land, prescribed private land or on designated off-road trails.

RCMP said that potential violations include:

No insurance, Section 24(3)(b) BC MVA, $598

No (valid/wrong class) driver’s licence, Section 24(1)BC MVA $276

No helmet, Section 194(3) BC MVA $138

Stunting / Careless driving, Section 144(1)(a) BC MVA $ 368

Seven-day vehicle impoundment

1:45 RCMP warns e-dirt bikes not street legal in North Van

Police agencies across the province have been educating residents about the use of e-dirt bikes and e-scooters in their communities.

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In North Vancouver last year, RCMP said many parents purchase e-dirt bikes believing they are e-bikes.

However, e-dirt bikes differ from e-bikes in several key ways that make them illegal to operate on the road.

While regular e-bikes are limited to a maximum speed of 32 km/h and a maximum of 500W of power, some e-dirt bikes are capable of hitting speeds of 110 km/h with a power output of up to 22,000W.

They also lack pedals, something mandatory for an e-bike.