They might ‘look really cool,’ but these e-dirt bikes are illegal on B.C. roads

They look cool, they go fast, and they are absolutely not safe or legal to operate on the road.

That’s the message North Vancouver RCMP are delivering to parents after an uptick in incidents involving electric dirt bikes on the community’s streets.

“We’ve seen many reports of people driving aggressively, riding to people without a helmet. The youth, particularly, are the ones that we’re seeing riding these e-dirt bikes,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak told Global News.

“We’re taking this opportunity to educate parents as we’re seeing that it’s mostly unsuspecting parents who are purchasing these e-dirt bikes for their kids and unbeknownst to them that they’re actually illegal to be road driven.”

Police are particularly seeing a number of Sur-Ron and Talaria brand e-dirt bikes.

Sahak said many parents buy the vehicles believing they are e-bikes.

However, e-dirt bikes differ from e-bikes in several key ways that make them illegal to operate on the road.

While regular e-bikes are limited to a maximum speed of 32 km/h and a maximum of 500W of power, some e-dirt bikes are capable of hitting speeds of 110 km/h with a power output of up to 22,000W.

They also lack pedals, something mandatory for an e-bike.

“You can purchase them, but they cannot be driven on public roadways. That means sidewalks, laneways, bike lanes, car highways, they cannot be driven,” Sahak said.

“It’s illegal. You can’t ride them, period.”

Beyond the danger, getting caught riding an e-dirt bike on the roadway could come with serious consequences.

Riders could be hit with a variety of financial penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, including no insurance ($598), no licence ($276) and no helmet ($138).

If they’re riding dangerously, they could also be subject to charges under the Criminal Code, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle or impaired driving.

Police are also reminding parents that if their child racks up infractions, it could impact their family’s insurance premiums.

While e-dirt bikes cannot be insured or operated on the road, Sahak said they are legal to own and operate on private property.

“They look really cool, but get to know the laws surrounding where you can ride them. We’re not saying they’re illegal to ride. You just can’t ride them on public roadways,” Sahak said.

“Spend that extra little money and get a proper e-motorcycle where you can register and have a driver’s licence and get a plate for it and have it insured.”