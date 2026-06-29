Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Glenn Joyal faces MP questions on Supreme Court of Canada nomination

By David Baxter The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2026 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s Glenn Joyal nominated as new Supreme Court of Canada justice'
Manitoba’s Glenn Joyal nominated as new Supreme Court of Canada justice
Manitoba's Chief Justice Glenn Joyal has been nominated to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court of Canada.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Supreme Court of Canada nominee Glenn Joyal is set to be questioned by MPs on the House of Commons justice committee Monday afternoon in advance of his appointment to the nine-member court.

Joyal has been chief justice of the Court of King’s Bench of Manitoba since 2011. His nomination to the Supreme Court was announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney last week.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Federal Judicial Affairs Commissioner Marc Giroux and Maureen McTeer, chair of the independent advisory board tasked with reviewing Supreme Court nominations, appeared before the committee Monday morning.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both McTeer and Fraser said the process was limited to judges and lawyers with at least 10 years experience in Western Canada and the territories. This restriction was to ensure the court has regional representation.

Joyal is meant to replace retired justice Sheilah Martin from Alberta.

Story continues below advertisement

Fraser said the selection of the incoming justice was based on questions of character, integrity and understanding of the law.

“We’re dealing with people who have many years of service, who will be dealing with issues that cover a range of different subjects … So we are picking for character, for integrity, for deep understanding of the law and an understanding of the country,” Fraser said.

McTeer said that what set Joyal apart was his “thoughtful, articulate and forward-looking perspective on the role of the Supreme Court of Canada” and his commitment to public service.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices