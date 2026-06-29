Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Smaller interim Ontario Science Centre opens on Toronto’s waterfront

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted June 29, 2026 12:55 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'March Break fun at the Ontario Science Centre'
March Break fun at the Ontario Science Centre
RELATED: March Break fun at the Ontario Science Centre – Mar 18, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government has officially opened its temporary science centre on Toronto’s waterfront as work gets underway to build a new version of the attraction.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho unveiled the new Harbourfront Centre location on Monday, two years after the permanent science centre was abruptly closed to the public.

“The new Harbourfront Centre location will bring science to life for families and students, attract more visitors to Toronto’s waterfront and support local jobs and businesses,” he said.

The temporary science centre is roughly 86,000 square feet. It will still be roughly 15 per cent of the size of the old location, which was 568,000 square feet.

Among the activities will be a space-themed offering, an “innovation station,” and explanations of the science behind motion.

Story continues below advertisement

The government said more exhibits will be added later this year, but could not say how much the temporary site would cost.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are thrilled to welcome visitors to the first phase of our exciting expansion at Harbourfront Centre,” said Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre.

“Whether it’s exploring the wonders of space, inventing something new, or testing the science behind sports, everyone is invited to discover our new experiences that will inspire curiosity and big ideas.”

The government is currently in the midst of building a new science centre, a long-term plan that was accelerated in June 2024.

That was when the government abruptly announced the attraction was closing forever at its Don Mills and Eglinton location, citing safety concerns.

Cho said he was “not sure” what would happen to the location of the old science centre, which has sat empty for two years.

Premier Doug Ford has since repeatedly expressed his excitement about the new science centre, which he has said will be state-of-the-art.

It is being built at Ontario Place, where the government is pushing a major renovation for the entire area.

Renderings show the “reimagined” Ontario Science Centre at its new home, where it will sit alongside renovated and enhanced pods at Ontario Place, which will feature science-themed programming.

Story continues below advertisement

A contract was signed between the province and Ontario Science Partners for $1.04 billion to build, finance and maintain the new building, which is scheduled to open in 2029.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices