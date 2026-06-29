Smaller interim Ontario Science Centre opens on Toronto’s waterfront

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The Ford government has officially opened its temporary science centre on Toronto’s waterfront as work gets underway to build a new version of the attraction.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho unveiled the new Harbourfront Centre location on Monday, two years after the permanent science centre was abruptly closed to the public.

“The new Harbourfront Centre location will bring science to life for families and students, attract more visitors to Toronto’s waterfront and support local jobs and businesses,” he said.

The temporary science centre is roughly 86,000 square feet. It will still be roughly 15 per cent of the size of the old location, which was 568,000 square feet.

Among the activities will be a space-themed offering, an “innovation station,” and explanations of the science behind motion.

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The government said more exhibits will be added later this year, but could not say how much the temporary site would cost.

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“We are thrilled to welcome visitors to the first phase of our exciting expansion at Harbourfront Centre,” said Paul Kortenaar, CEO of the Ontario Science Centre.

“Whether it’s exploring the wonders of space, inventing something new, or testing the science behind sports, everyone is invited to discover our new experiences that will inspire curiosity and big ideas.”

The government is currently in the midst of building a new science centre, a long-term plan that was accelerated in June 2024.

That was when the government abruptly announced the attraction was closing forever at its Don Mills and Eglinton location, citing safety concerns.

Cho said he was “not sure” what would happen to the location of the old science centre, which has sat empty for two years.

Premier Doug Ford has since repeatedly expressed his excitement about the new science centre, which he has said will be state-of-the-art.

It is being built at Ontario Place, where the government is pushing a major renovation for the entire area.

Renderings show the “reimagined” Ontario Science Centre at its new home, where it will sit alongside renovated and enhanced pods at Ontario Place, which will feature science-themed programming.

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A contract was signed between the province and Ontario Science Partners for $1.04 billion to build, finance and maintain the new building, which is scheduled to open in 2029.