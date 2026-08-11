Ontario Line cost has tripled from original 2019 projection: Metrolinx CEO

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The head of Ontario’s regional transit agency says the price tag so far for the Ontario Line subway is at about $34 billion, which is triple the government’s original cost projection.

Metrolinx president and CEO Michael Lindsay confirmed the dollar figure in response to a reporter’s question today and says the final total will be higher than that, as the elevated guideway contract process is not yet finalized.

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When Premier Doug Ford’s government announced its plan for the subway line to run from Exhibition Place to east Toronto, through downtown, it pegged the cost at $10.9 billion.

Lindsay says when the project was announced in 2019 it was a different time and since then, trade uncertainty and supply chain shocks are adding pressure.

He says Metrolinx uses a competitive process for its contracts and scrutinizes line items in order to make spending efficient.

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NDP Leader Marit Stiles says she is concerned that large transit projects consistently grow “out of control” and are not delivered on time.