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Politics

Ontario Line cost has tripled from original 2019 projection: Metrolinx CEO

By Allison Jones The Canadian Press
Posted August 11, 2026 2:15 pm
1 min read
The President and CEO of Metrolinx Michael Lindsay speaks while Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on during a transportation announcement at Confederation GO Station in Hamilton, Ont,. on Monday September 29, 2025. View image in full screen
The President and CEO of Metrolinx Michael Lindsay speaks while Ontario Premier Doug Ford looks on during a transportation announcement at Confederation GO Station in Hamilton, Ont,. on Monday September 29, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
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The head of Ontario’s regional transit agency says the price tag so far for the Ontario Line subway is at about $34 billion, which is triple the government’s original cost projection.

Metrolinx president and CEO Michael Lindsay confirmed the dollar figure in response to a reporter’s question today and says the final total will be higher than that, as the elevated guideway contract process is not yet finalized.

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When Premier Doug Ford’s government announced its plan for the subway line to run from Exhibition Place to east Toronto, through downtown, it pegged the cost at $10.9 billion.

Lindsay says when the project was announced in 2019 it was a different time and since then, trade uncertainty and supply chain shocks are adding pressure.

He says Metrolinx uses a competitive process for its contracts and scrutinizes line items in order to make spending efficient.

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NDP Leader Marit Stiles says she is concerned that large transit projects consistently grow “out of control” and are not delivered on time.

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