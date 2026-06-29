1 tornado confirmed in western Manitoba, another under investigation

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Environment Canada has confirmed that a tornado touched down in western Manitoba on Sunday night.

It was observed near Rossburn, Man., around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Environment and Climate Change Canada said.

Environment Canada says it is working with Western University’s Northern Tornado Project (NTP) to further investigate the storms that were reported in the area on Sunday night.

Damages said to be the result of the tornado were also reported to the NTP, it said in a Facebook post.

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More information will be provided after the team’s investigation, Environment Canada said.

The agency also reported a possible tornado in Roblin, Man., which is approximately 120 kilometres away, at 8:55 p.m. Sunday. However, “currently there is insufficient evidence to confirm a tornado occurred,” according to Environment Canada.

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In the nearby community of Shoal Lake, winds as fast as 85 kilometres per hour were reported around the time of the twister in Rossburn.