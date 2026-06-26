Kylie Jenner sued by former chef who alleges workload led to miscarriage

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Kylie Jenner has been hit with a third workplace lawsuit less than two months after being sued by two former housekeepers.

A former private chef for the 28-year-old reality star filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on June 22, alleging discrimination, harassment, emotional distress, wrongful termination, retaliation and failure to pay proper wages, according to documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times and USA Today.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the chef claims that her demanding workload led her to suffer a miscarriage and the complaint alleges that the woman worked 11- to 12-hour shifts, five days a week, while being assigned physically demanding tasks despite telling supervisors of her high-risk pregnancy.

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Global News has reached out to lawyer Della Shaker of Shaker Law Group to obtain a copy of lawsuit, but has not received a response.

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The woman was told she was selected to work as Jenner’s private chef around Thanksgiving 2024, according to the filing, viewed by the Times.

In December 2024, the woman reportedly claimed that she informed supervisors, who are also named in the suit as co-defendants, that she was three months pregnant and “required reasonable accommodations to protect her health and pregnancy,” according to the Times reporting.

The chef claims that she was subjected to verbal hostility and mistreatment by her supervisors, USA Today reports.

In December 2024, the chef alleges that she was instructed “to lift and transport heavy food items across the street and uphill without assistance,” causing a medical emergency, according to the outlet.

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The chef said she “became dizzy, began choking and gasping for air, and required assistance from security personnel” during the incident.

She went on to allege that a manager “reprimanded” her for upsetting Jenner with her behaviour, as per USA Today.

Global News has reached out to Jenner’s representative for further comment, but has not received a response.

In another incident, the chef claims she was forced to work Jenner’s child’s birthday party in Palm Springs around Feb. 1, but was not given “adequate support.”

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“Due to exhaustion and overwhelming physical strain, [she] broke down emotionally in the bathroom during the event,” according to the lawsuit. “That evening, [she] experienced extreme physical exhaustion and heaviness throughout her body as a result of the prolonged and intense workload.”

The next morning, the chef said she began experiencing blood loss and went to the hospital, where she was “informed that there was no detectable heartbeat and that she had lost her unborn child,” according to USA Today.

The chef claims when she returned to work and disclosed the miscarriage, she was “falsely accused of leaving the kitchen and refrigerator in disarray following the Palm Springs event.”

The Times reports that the chef suffered severe depression and emotional distress after the miscarriage and claims that a supervisor told her, “Stop it, just stop it. You are upsetting Kylie. You are making her depressed.”

After the chef was let go, she claims that she sent a formal written complaint to her employer, Tri Star, alleging discrimination, harassment and wage theft, according to the Times.

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The lawsuit says that on May 22, 2025, the Tri Star management team sent the chef an email offering a settlement and release agreement.

The former chef is seeking an unspecified amount of damages.

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The new legal filing comes after two former housekeepers filed lawsuits against Jenner, alleging workplace discrimination.

Juana Delgado Soto, who worked as a housekeeper for the reality TV star for six years, filed the lawsuit against Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., staff supervisor Itzel Sibrian, Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services, alleging racial discrimination, harassment, failure to pay wages, failure to prevent or remedy harassment and discrimination, wrongful termination and more.

The suit obtained by Global News alleges that in April 2025, after “repeated failures by management to address Soto’s concerns, she wrote a long letter to Jenner detailing the harassment, discrimination and retaliation and placed it on Jenner’s massage bed immediately before her massage.”

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Soto alleges that the following day, she was “threatened with termination and instructed never to contact Jenner again.”

Soto is seeking an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages.

“On behalf of our clients, we want to be clear: no employee—regardless of the power, wealth, or fame of their employer—should ever be forced to endure unlawful working conditions, wage violations, retaliation, intimidation, or mistreatment in the workplace,” Soto’s lawyer Della Shaker previously told Global News in a statement.

Shaker also represents Angelica Hernandez Vasquez, who filed a lawsuit against Kylie Jenner Inc., Tri Star Services and La Maison Family Services.

Vasquez claims she was subjected to “severe and pervasive harassment” while working at the beauty mogul’s home.

Vasquez worked for Jenner from September 2024 to August 2025, and claims that from her first day on staff at Jenner’s residence in Hidden Hills, Calif., she was treated with “hostility and exclusion” by the head housekeeper, identified as Patsy, and another supervisor, identified as Elsi, according to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, People and E! News.

Vasquez alleges that the defendants failed to pay her in full, paid her late, failed to pay overtime wages and failed to reimburse business expenses, according to the Times.

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She’s requesting a jury trial and seeking damages “in the form of unpaid wages, meal and rest period premium pay, unreimbursed business expenses, unpaid sick leave, and all other compensation unlawfully withheld.”