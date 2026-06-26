New charge laid against teen accused of plotting school attacks in Nova Scotia, Manitoba

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A Nova Scotia teenager accused by police of planning “violent” simultaneous attacks on schools in Nova Scotia and Manitoba is now facing an additional charge of counselling another person to commit an indictable offence.

The 15-year-old appeared via video in Bridgewater Youth Court on Thursday. He already faces one charge of uttering threats and one charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

The matter was adjourned at the defence’s request until July 14. Both lawyers will be reviewing a report on the youth that was prepared ahead of a bail hearing.

Additional charges were also laid last month against a 14-year-old boy in Manitoba who was arrested as part of the investigation. That boy is now also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, uttering threats and counselling the offence of murder, according to the RCMP.

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Tip from Interpol and FBI

The two teens were arrested in March after police said they foiled their plans for the attacks on students at Park View Education Centre in Bridgewater, N.S., and Rivers Collegiate in Rivers, Man.

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The alleged target in Nova Scotia has about 880 students in Grades 10 to 12, while the school in Manitoba has about 140 students in Grades 7 to 12.

0:39 Teen accused in alleged school attack plot spanning Nova Scotia and Manitoba

Blue Hills RCMP and Bridgewater Police Services said they were both contacted by the FBI and Interpol on March 13 regarding a “concerning online conversation” between two Canadian teenagers.

Bridgewater police said the conversation began in February and that the Nova Scotia youth had allegedly spoken about a desire to “mount a violent attack” on students at Park View Education Centre.

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“While the attack was not believed to be imminent, it was clear that they had committed some thought and planning to the idea,” they said in a news release in March.

Police alleged the other teenager was planning an attack at Rivers Collegiate in Rivers, Man., and that they would be simultaneous. Blue Hills RCMP said they pulled over a school bus on Monday and arrested a 14-year-old.

At the time, officers searched two properties associated with the Manitoba teen and seized electronic devices and two firearms owned by a relative.

Meanwhile, investigators in Nova Scotia searched a home in Bridgewater, N.S., and found handwritten plans, imitation weapons, a roughly made imitation pipe bomb and assault rifle and clothing with hate symbols.

— with a file from Aaron D’Andrea