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Crime

Police foil plans for ‘violent attack’ on N.S. school, teen facing charges

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted March 18, 2026 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for ban on social media access for minors following Tumbler Ridge tragedy'
Calls for ban on social media access for minors following Tumbler Ridge tragedy
WATCH: Calls for ban on social media access for minors following Tumbler Ridge tragedy – Mar 7, 2026
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Police in Bridgewater, N.S., say a teen is accused of conspiracy to commit murder over plans for a “violent attack” at a high school.

Bridgewater police said in a news release Wednesday the FBI and Interpol contacted them on March 13 about a “concerning online conversation” between two Canadian youth.

“The conversation began in late February and had been ongoing, with the youth from Bridgewater discussing their desire to mount a violent attack on students at Park View Education Centre,” police alleged in the release.

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“While the attack was not believed to be imminent, it was clear that they had committed some thought and planning to the idea.”

Police alleged the other youth was planning an attack at Rivers Collegiate in Rivers, Man., and that they would be simultaneous. Blue Hills RCMP arrested a Manitoba youth on Monday.

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On Tuesday, Bridgewater police arrested a 15-year-old youth and executed a search warrant at a home.

“Police located detailed handwritten plans, imitation weapons, roughly made imitation pipe bomb and assault rifle, electronic devices including cell phone and laptop and clothing with hate symbols and concerning comments,” police said.

The youth has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats to cause death.

“Hate crime and other possible offences are currently under investigation,” police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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