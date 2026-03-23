Bridgewater teen in court after threats to schools in N.S. and Manitoba

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A 15-year-old facing charges over threats to schools in Nova Scotia and Manitoba will remain in custody for at least another month.

The teenager from Bridgewater, N.S., and a 14-year-old from Rivers, Man., were arrested last week with police alleging the two accused had talked online about simultaneously attacking schools in both provinces.

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In Bridgewater youth court this morning, the teen appeared for a bail hearing on charges that include conspiracy to commit murder and uttering threats.

The case was adjourned until next month for the preparation of a Gladue report, which is a document that describes the unique or systemic background factors involving an Indigenous offender.

The Crown is opposing bail for the accused, who was allegedly planning to attack Bridgewater’s Park View Education Centre, about 80 kilometres southwest of Halifax.

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Last week police said they searched a home in Bridgewater and found handwritten plans, imitation weapons, a roughly made imitation pipe bomb and assault rifle, and clothing with hate symbols.