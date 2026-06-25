It has been 5 years since B.C.’s deadly heat dome when more than 600 died

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It has been five years since B.C.’s deadly heat dome, when more than 600 people died over the five-day-long extreme heat wave.

“It was the largest weather disaster in Canada’s history,” New Westminster Mayor Patrick Johnstone said.

Thirty-three people in New Westminster died during the heat dome.

“Our first responders were hit really hard; their response to it was, it was difficult and traumatic for them in responding to it. We lost a lot of people in New Westminster, mostly seniors, mostly people who are isolated, people who were vulnerable.”

Johnstone said the biggest challenge wasn’t the extreme heat during the day, it was the heat at night.

“It was that a lot of people lived in apartments where they didn’t cool down at night and folks who were isolated and didn’t even know they were in trouble, that kind of persistent heat can … surprise people and they might not even have known they were really in trouble,” he said.

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“They just felt heat exhaustion at night while they were sleeping; a lot of them passed away in their sleep. And it’s the fact that the apartments weren’t given time at night to cool down and there wasn’t enough ventilation in the apartments, that’s a major cause.”

Johnstone said the city has since taken action to better equip first responders, making cool kits to hand out to people and helping building managers retrofit their buildings and provide ventilation.

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“The B.C. government’s bringing into building codes for new buildings, but obviously we have a lot of older buildings and especially people who are vulnerable, people who are alone often live in those lower-cost and more older buildings that need that work, so we’ve brought in bylaws in the city to regulate that,” he added.

5:12 Report urges WorkSafeBC to improve heat protection regulations

A new report from the University of Victoria is urging WorkSafeBC to strengthen heat exposure regulations, arguing that current protections are outdated and leave workers at risk.

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“What we learned in our research is that there’s a fundamental problem with current B.C. regulations to protect workers from heat exposure,” said Anelyse Weiler, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology, who co-authored the report.

“Basically, the conditions under which they apply are ambiguous. The regulations are confusing, even for employers who want to do the right thing. They’re not known or widely understood, and they aren’t clear about what needs to happen to protect the workers and when it needs to happen.”

Weiler said they recommend increasing the clarity, accessibility, and user-friendliness of the regulations for workers and employers.

“The fundamental recommendation we have is to implement what’s called a trigger temperature approach,” she said.

“It’s a predetermined temperature threshold at which heat-related requirements come into effect. So, for example, when the temperature reaches a particular threshold, workers should be able to access shade and drinking water. They should be able to have sufficient rest breaks without pay disruption.

“And broadly, workers need access to appropriate sanitation facilities. When workers are drinking more water, they need to know they can access bathrooms and wash their hands.”

Weiler said there is currently a set of technical conditions issued by WorkSafeBC under which employers are obligated to monitor workers, but most employers are confused about when those conditions apply.

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The report focused heavily on agricultural workers as they work primarily outside, and the work is physically challenging.

“They tend to earn very low wages,” Weiler said.

“They’re rarely unionized. And in contexts like Canada and the United States, their residency status is often precarious, meaning that if they complain about workplace conditions, they could lose their jobs, they could be sent home, or not invited back in future years. And it really made them an ideal group to focus on because they can tell us what’s needed to ensure the protections of all groups of workers.”

WorkSafeBC has a heat stress screening tool on its website and has provided guidance on what employers need to do to protect workers.

“We really want to see WorkSafeBC act with urgency to update heat exposure regulations and reduce unnecessary human suffering,” Weiler said.