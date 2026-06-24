Man accused in Pearson gold heist gets 13 years in U.S. prison for gun running

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U.S. authorities say one of the suspects in the massive gold and cash heist from Toronto’s Pearson airport has been sentenced to 13 years in a federal American prison after attempting to smuggle handguns into Canada.

The United States Attorney’s Office says 27-year-old Durante King-Mclean, who had been staying in Florida, pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to traffic firearms.

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The attorney’s office says Pennsylvania state police troopers arrested the man in September 2023 as he was heading north to Canada and found 65 handguns, each concealed in a sock, in his rental vehicle.

King-Mclean has also been accused in Canada of being the getaway driver in the April 2023 heist at Pearson.

Police have said the stolen cargo shipment contained 400 kilograms of gold, valued at more than $20 million at the time, and about $2.5 million in foreign currency.

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It is unknown whether King-Mclean, who is from Ontario, will be extradited to Canada to face charges.