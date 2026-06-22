Calgary city council expected to debate noise rules for Stampede tents

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Calgary city council is expected to debate the changes to noise restrictions for downtown music festival tents during this year’s Calgary Stampede, after a weekend full of criticisms directed at the rules.

Global News has learned Ward 1 Coun. Kim Tyers is set to introduce an urgent motion at Tuesday’s council meeting aimed at making adjustments to the noise exemption rules in place for this year’s event.

Tyers’ office did not respond to Global News’ request for an interview.

Last week, it was revealed the new rules dictate weeknight concerts at the downtown music festival tents during the Calgary Stampede must end at midnight, with lowered caps on allowable noise levels and maximum bass levels.

In a memo to Calgary city council last week, the city’s chief bylaw officer, Ryan Pleckaitis, said the changes are in response to community concerns, after the City of Calgary received 225 noise complaints related to downtown music festivals during last year’s Stampede.

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He noted 125 of those complaints were related to the Cowboys Music Festival and 95 of them were received on weeknights.

Cowboys Music Festival argued the changes create uncertainty and would have detrimental impacts on its operations.

Pleckaitis defended the move in an interview with QR Calgary on Monday, but noted he believes there will be further conversations with city council.

“We stand by the decision that we made,” he said. “This is trying to strike a balance between supporting these events and ensuring a successful Stampede, but also trying to manage the increasing impacts to quality of life and to public safety for those residents who live downtown.”

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The rule change raised significant public backlash over the weekend, with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Conservative Party of Canada Leader Pierre Poilievre among the policy’s staunchest critics.

City Hall gatekeepers are making a big mistake killing jobs, smothering country music culture, and cutting back performances at the world-famous Cowboys celebration during the Calgary Stampede. Millions flock to the Stampede because IT IS FUN to stay up late and listen to loud… https://t.co/w4dshtfkT2 — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) June 20, 2026

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Smith, along with several ministers, penned a letter to Calgary city council to engage with affected stakeholders.

“We further request that council provide a response by June 30 outlining the steps being taken to address these concerns and engage affected stakeholders,” the letter reads.

“This will allow Alberta’s government to evaluate whether there’s a role for the province in assisting the city and stakeholders to resolve this issue ahead of this year’s Calgary Stampede.”

Tourism Calgary confirmed Monday it too has written to Calgary’s mayor and city council, urging them to engage a broader group of stakeholders and to postpone the changes “until meaningful consultation has taken place.”

“On this issue, our industry is simply asking to participate in the discussion,” a spokesperson for Tourism Calgary said in a statement.

“We believe broader consultation will help balance community interests with the economic and cultural benefits generated by festivals and events across our city.”

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When asked about the situation Monday, Ward 4 Coun. DJ Kelly said there have been conversations with administration about a potential compromise.

He noted Cowboys Music Festival and others were notified of the changes in February.

“The bylaw noise levels and the hours of operations should not be news to Cowboys, but it’s not ideal for them,” Kelly told Global News. “We’re having conversations about what opportunities there might be some sort of compromise.”

Project Calgary, however, said it found Calgary has some of the most “lenient” rules in place for outdoor music festivals in North America.

The group studied rules and curfews around nine of the largest urban outdoor music festivals in Canada and the United States, including Coachella in California and Lollapalooza in Chicago.

“There are simply not any of these large music festivals on the continent that are operating later than what’s in these new exemptions for Calgary,” said Peter Oliver with Project Calgary.

According to Oliver, many of the major music festivals start much earlier than the downtown tents during the Calgary Stampede.

This year’s Calgary Stampede runs from July 3 to 12.