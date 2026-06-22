Concertgoer falls to his death during Goose show at Madison Square Garden

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A concertgoer fell to his death during a Goose concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday in New York City, according to police.

Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:50 p.m. found the man unconscious and unresponsive with injuries indicating a fall from an “elevated position,” the New York City Police Department said in a statement to Global News.

Police did not say how far the man fell, but said he was in Section 300. They identified him as Paul Kueker, 51, of Niantic, Conn.

Police said the man was with his wife when the fall occurred and he was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.

Police do not suspect foul play and an investigation remains ongoing.

The man was attending a concert for rock band Goose on Saturday.

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In a statement, the band said it was “deeply saddened and heartbroken” to learn of the tragic event that occurred at the show.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected. Thank you to the emergency personnel and venue staff who stepped in with care and support,” the band added.

In a followup statement, the band said it was “reeling following the events that occurred at last nights show.”

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“Getting off stage to learn the news was devastating for us and our crew, and we cannot image how some of you left the show feeling last night,” the band said. “We want to make all of our fans and friends aware of some resources available to them.”

The band went on to share a crisis and support hotline that connects callers to counsellors anywhere in the county.

“Additionally, this week we are working to host community gatherings with licensed therapists and grief counselors present, offering support with guided breathwork, space to share, and smaller breakout circles,” the band added.

“We are working with Western Sun Foundation to establish a fund to provide support and resources to our fans. More information will be available in the coming days about what those resources look like and how you can access those funds.”

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The band said its show in Central Park would still go on as planned on Sunday and that all proceeds from the show would go toward a charitable fund providing support and resources for their fans.

“We considered whether or not we were going to play and came to the decision that the best thing we can do right now is bring our community together, lean on one another, and offer a space for healing. So let’s be kind to each other tonight and remember our friend,” the band said in its statement.

Goose paid tribute to the fan at the SummerStage in Central Park on Sunday at the beginning of their concert.

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“We just wanted to take a moment to address some of the tragic events that happened at last night’s show, and extend our deepest condolences to Paul, his family, his friends and everybody who was affected by what happened,” band member Peter Anspach said.

A moment of silence was held for Kueker at the show.

“In moments like this, you realize life is so fragile, we’re so lucky to have an incredible community here around us. Everybody, if you’re struggling with something, please don’t be afraid to reach out to somebody in your life or send us a message. You know, please,” Anspach said.

“We got to help each other out. That’s why we’re here. People are meant to talk and be with people, so thank you everybody for coming tonight, and we really appreciate you guys so much. We love you.”

— with files from The Associated Press