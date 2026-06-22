ANALYSIS: Winnipeg Jets’ Plan B if rumoured trades don’t happen

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There has been no shortage of Winnipeg Jets trade talk involving star goalie Connor Hellebuyck and the eighth-overall pick of this year’s NHL entry draft.

Time is not necessarily of the essence as it pertains to Hellebuyck. Conversations between general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and other NHL teams could drag on well into the summer on that front.

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There is obviously more of an element of urgency when it comes to parlaying the eighth-overall selection Friday night in Buffalo into some immediate help.

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But just like the Hellebuyck scenario, it makes no sense for Cheveldayoff and the Jets to accept anything less than what they consider to be adequate compensation for valuable assets.

So, in the absence of a suitable offer, then what?

July 1 free agency doesn’t offer much in the way of solutions — not that it really ever has for the Jets. Which brings us to what kind of options are available from within.

Does Winnipeg stick with Cole Perfetti, Adam Lowry and Gabe Vilardi as the second line? Eye test-wise, they seemed to be the best option over the course of the past season.

Will a short pre-season be enough to determine whether the ever-improving Morgan Barron or sophomore pro Brayden Yager can handle the heavier lifting as a second-line centre?

Or if the Jets draft Viggo Bjork Friday, does the Swedish teenager wow everybody and play himself into the conversation?

The absence of Elias Salomonsson to start the season is not ideal, but Dylan DeMelo is capable of holding the fort until Salomonsson is ready to take on top-four minutes on the blue line.

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As much as we are all agreed with the notion Winnipeg needs to — no, make that must — find a way to improve a couple of key parts of the roster, and while many feel the only way to make that happen involves trading Hellebuyck or moving pick No. 8, the market may dictate otherwise.

If that were to play out, the Jets will have to find an alternative solution to proceed on a path to redemption — a scenario we all reluctantly might have to prepare for.