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Sports

Oilers cleared to hire Babcock as coach

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 18, 2026 12:49 pm
1 min read
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NEW YORK – The Edmonton Oilers have been given clearance by the NHL to hire Mike Babcock as head coach after the league concluded an investigation into his conduct while with Columbus in 2023.

The NHL said Thursday in a release that there “is no current basis to restrict his employment.”

The NHL Players’ Association requested the investigation after word emerged that the Oilers were interested in hiring Babcock.

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Babcock resigned from the Blue Jackets less than three months after taking the job. At the time, Babcock’s requests for personal photos from players, which he said were part of an effort to get to know them, drew criticism as an invasion of privacy.

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The union reviewed the situation, but the NHL dropped its planned investigation of the situation when Babcock stepped down.

Babcock previously coached parts of 16 seasons with Anaheim, Detroit and Toronto, leading the Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title in 2007-08.

Internationally, Babcock led Canada to gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics, the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, the 1997 world junior hockey championship and the 2004 world hockey championship.

The Oilers are looking for a coach to replace Kris Knoblauch, who led Edmonton to the Stanley Cup final in 2024 and 2025 but was fired after a first-round loss to Anaheim this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.

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