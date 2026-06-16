Singer Bonnie Tyler out of induced coma but ‘remains very unwell’

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Singer Bonnie Tyler is no longer in an induced coma but her family says she “remains very unwell” following emergency surgery in Portugal last month.

In a statement posted to Tyler’s official website on Monday, her family and team shared an update on how she is progressing with her recovery.

“Bonnie is no longer in a coma but remains very unwell and in intensive care in hospital in Portugal. Although her condition is improving it is a slow process. Her doctors remain confident that she will make a good recovery but it is going to take time,” the statement read.

1:59 Total solar eclipse of the heart

Tyler’s team also announced that it would be cancelling or postponing her remaining shows this summer until next year.

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“This will affect every current show until the end of August. At present we are still hopeful that our shows in the autumn will go ahead,” her team added. “We apologise to all of Bonnie’s fans and to our promoter partners for the disappointment that this will cause but trust that you will understand and bear with us in these difficult circumstances. We hope to see you next year instead.”

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The 75-year-old singer’s team also thanked Tyler’s fans for “the huge outpouring of love and support from all over the world that we have received for Bonnie and want to tell you she is aware of you, and very grateful for, your good wishes.”

“Bonnie’s family continue to ask for privacy and promise that we will issue further updates as soon as there are significant developments to share,” the statement concluded.

Last month, Tyler’s manager, Matt Davis, said the Total Eclipse of the Heart singer was “put into an induced coma by her doctors to aid her recovery” following emergency surgery.

“We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time please,” Davis added. “We will issue a further statement when we are able to.”

Earlier that same week, representatives for Tyler said she was “recuperating” in a hospital in Portugal following an emergency surgery.

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The singer was hospitalized following undisclosed intestinal issues, according to a statement from her team on her official website.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” the statement read. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.

“We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

In March, the Holding Out for a Hero singer told Hello! she was in “good health.”

“I’m fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I’m really enjoying doing the shows,” she said. “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything.”

Tyler did note that she’s had “problems with my knees.”

“I didn’t have new knees, I had what they call washouts [a surgical knee procedure], which turned out to be very successful. So, hopefully that will last for a long time,” she said.