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Entertainment

Singer Bonnie Tyler ‘recuperating’ in hospital after emergency surgery

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 7, 2026 12:37 pm
2 min read
Bonnie Tyler of Britain performs her song 'Believe in Me' during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 18, 2013 View image in full screen
Bonnie Tyler of Britain performs her song 'Believe in Me' during the final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the Malmo Arena in Malmo, Sweden, Saturday, May 18, 2013. AP Photo/Alastair Grant
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Bonnie Tyler is “recuperating” in a hospital in Portugal following an emergency surgery.

The Total Eclipse of the Heart singer was hospitalized following undisclosed intestinal issues, according to a statement from her team on her official website.

“We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery,” the statement, shared on Wednesday, read. “The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.

“We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

In March, the 74-year-old singer told Hello! that she was in “good health.”

“I’m fit enough at the moment, touch wood, and I’m really enjoying doing the shows,” she said. “I’m still rocking on that stage with my wonderful band, and if you’ve got your health, you’ve got everything.”

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Tyler did note that she’s had “problems with my knees.”

“I didn’t have new knees, I had what they call washouts [a surgical knee procedure], which turned out to be very successful. So, hopefully that will last for a long time,” she said.

Tyler currently has tour dates scheduled in Europe, set to begin on May 22 and run through December. It remains unclear if she will have to reschedule any tour dates.

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Global News has reached out to Tyler’s representatives for further comment, but has not received a response.

Click to play video: 'Total solar eclipse of the heart'
Total solar eclipse of the heart

Tyler’s emergency surgery comes the same week that Dolly Parton shared a health update and cancelled her Las Vegas residency amid ongoing health issues.

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In an Instagram reel, posted on Monday, Parton wrote in the caption, “Thank you for standing by me and showing me so much love and support over the past year. I’ve still got some healing to do, but I am on my way! See you soon.”

In the video, Parton said, “I have some good news and a little bad news. But the good news is I’m responding really well to meds and treatments and I’m improving every day.”

“Now, the bad news is, it’s going to take me a little while before I’m up to stage-performance level, because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit swimmy-headed, as my grandma used to say. And of course, I can’t be dizzy carrying around banjos, guitars and such on five-inch heels, and you know that I’m going to be wearing them,” Parton said.

She added that she is “truly sorry that I’m going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas.”

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