Ontario deputy police chief suspended in workplace investigation

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The Sarnia Police Services Board says it has suspended a deputy chief and a civilian member of the force pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.

The suspensions of Deputy Chief Ron Hansen and the civilian member were announced Sunday.

The changes come amid a workplace investigation, board chair Kelly Ash said in a statement. On May 19, Sarnia police Chief Derek Davis was suspended with pay.

“The Board must emphasize that suspensions are not findings of misconduct,” Ash said. “Nevertheless, the Board has taken this step to ensure the integrity of the investigative process, as well as to maintain public confidence while the matter is being reviewed.”

Davis was suspended following a workplace harassment complaint that prompted an independent investigation. The police board has not provided any details regarding the allegations.

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Ash said the board remains committed to transparency and accountability; however, “the board must also ensure that all workplace matters are addressed thoroughly and impartially.”

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Davis and Hansen were both recruited to Sarnia following extensive careers with Halton regional police. Davis joined the Sarnia Police Service (SPS) as chief in 2022, following 25 years in Halton. Hansen followed suit, joining the SPS in 2024 following 29 years in Halton.

In February, the police services board announced extended contracts for both Davis and Hansen, as well as Deputy Chief Michael Van Sickle. Davis is under contract until 2032 and Hansen was contracted to serve in Sarnia until at least 2029.

At the time, Ash said the decision to extend the contracts reflected the board’s “strong confidence in this executive team, and the need to ensure continuity of leadership over a longer term within the SPS.”

Van Sickle had been acting as chief since Davis’s leave, but Ash said as of Monday, interim chief Mike Federico had assumed responsibility for all day-to-day leadership and administration of the police service.

“The Board has complete confidence in Interim Chief Federico and the Service’s leadership team to continue providing professional policing services to the residents of Sarnia throughout this period,” Ash said.

The Ontario Inspector General of Policing told Global News in a statement that it has been actively monitoring the situation in Sarnia and is “satisfied, at this point, that the Sarnia Police Services Board has taken appropriate steps to ensure the allegations raised are being investigated, while maintaining the stability of the service.”

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Ash did not provide an approximate timeline for the independent investigation but said “further information will be released as appropriate and consistent with legal and privacy obligations.”