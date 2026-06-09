Canadian MPs plan Taiwan visit as Beijing says trip ‘hurtful’ to ties

A Liberal MP says she and her parliamentary colleagues will take part in a delegation to Taiwan this fall, despite a warning from China’s envoy that such visits are “hurtful” to relations with Beijing.

MP Judy Sgro, chair of the Canada-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, told The Canadian Press Liberal and Conservative MPs in the group will visit the self-governing island the week of Oct. 11.

“It’s extremely important to do these kind of exchanges,” Sgro said, adding Taiwan is “a beacon of hope in that part of the world for democratic principles.”

In an interview with The Globe and Mail in April, Chinese Ambassador to Canada Wang Di was quoted as saying that Canadian parliamentarians have official status and so any engagement with Taiwan is “hurtful” to efforts to establish stronger bilateral ties.

New Zealand’s foreign ministry said last week Beijing had banned four MPs from entering China for a year and demanded an apology after they visited Taiwan.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China in January for what his government framed as an effort to recalibrate Canada’s ties with Beijing, after years of strife over the detentions of Canadians, canola tariffs and foreign interference.

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The People’s Republic of China says it’s the sole representative of China and it sees Taiwan as a rogue province that must be reunited with the mainland.

Canada adheres to a one-China policy which only officially recognizes Beijing as the government of China. The policy does not weigh in on whether Taiwan is a country — though Sgro herself used that term.

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“It’s a democratic country and they have their regular elections. The Taiwanese are immensely proud people and very proud of the fact that they’re living in a democracy in a part of the world that that doesn’t necessarily exist,” she said.

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“They’re very similar to Canadians … They’re respectful, quiet, law-abiding citizens who look at Canada as the model that they want to be like and to promote. And they have a strong economy.”

Sgro said the Prime Minister’s Office has not contacted her about the trip and MPs have never needed permission for such visits.

“I don’t need confirmation from the centre. This is a parliamentary friendship group. We’re going on our own time,” she said. “There’s never been any interference or any suggestion, ever, to me that we should not be doing that — not then or now.”

In January, Liberal MPs Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde cut short a sponsored trip to Taiwan, just ahead of Carney’s visit to Beijing, while Tory MPs went ahead with the visit. Jaczek and Lalonde issued a statement at the time saying they were informed by advice from the government and wanted to “avoid confusion with Canada’s foreign policy.”

Sgro said Monday those MPs left on their own accord.

“There was some concern at the time that it might interfere with the delicate discussions that were going to happen at the same time,” she said.

“The idea was that the timing wasn’t appropriate, given the fact that the prime minister was having that meeting and did not want to have any distractions.”

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Vina Nadjibulla, vice-president of research and strategy at the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, said it’s crucial for the exchanges with Taiwan to continue — particularly those involving multiple political parties — after the unclear message sent when the two MPs had ended their visit early.

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“It’s important from a perspective of democratic solidarity. At a time when democracies are under assault, both internally and from external challenges, we do need to work closely together,” she said.

Taiwan and Canada can learn from each other as they grapple with disinformation, foreign interference and transnational repression, Nadjibulla said. Canada’s Indo-Pacific strategy also called for deepening economic and scientific collaboration with Taiwan, she noted.

“The other element is to do with making a point that Canadian foreign policy and Canadian policies on Taiwan and on China are being driven by Canadians here in Canada — rather than being dictated to by demands from either Beijing or any other superpower,” she said, noting China’s ban on the four New Zealand MPs.

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Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong made his own visit to Taiwan last month. He called the visit a show of support in light of Wang’s remarks and said he paid for the trip himself. China’s embassy said his visit violated the one-China policy.

Chong is among the Conservative and Bloc Québécois MPs who have continually pressed the Liberals to follow through on a trade co-operation framework with Taiwan. Ottawa has provided no explanation for why the deal hasn’t been signed.

The territory’s envoy to Canada said Ottawa suddenly halted the process and claimed the deal has been ready for signing for more than a year.

Beijing imposed sanctions on Chong and a House of Commons committee after Ottawa imposed its own sanctions related to Xinjiang officials Canada had accused of human rights abuses against Uyghurs.

Sgro said parliamentary exchanges are “really important” at a time of geopolitical tumult.

“Strength comes in friendships, and getting to know each other happens as a result of friendships. And then you better understand why different people act different ways,” she said.

“It’s unfortunate that not everybody shares that opinion.”